Hung Cao net worth and family: Trump selects combat vet to serve as US Navy secretary

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, September 1, that he is nominating Hung Cao to become the next US Navy secretary.
“I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy. We need Patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our Great Navy and Marine Corps remain the FIERCEST and BEST Force the World has ever seen. The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on Truth Social.
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Cao has been serving as the acting United States secretary of the navy since April 2026 and as the 35th United States Under Secretary of the Navy from October 2025. He ran as the Republican nominee for Virginia's 10th congressional district in 2022 and for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Hung Cao’s net worth and family
Cao's reported net worth is estimated to be between $366,000 and $865,000 based on government financial disclosures.
Cao is married to April Lakata Cao, and the two have two sons and three daughters – one adopted from Thailand and a pair of twins, all of them homeschooled by April. The family lives in Purcellville, Virginia and attends Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia.
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.