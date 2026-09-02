Hung Cao net worth and family: Trump selects combat vet to serve as US Navy secretary

President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Tuesday, September 1, that he is nominating Hung Cao to become the next US Navy secretary.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks during an International Naval Review aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Vincent Alban / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy. We need Patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our Great Navy and Marine Corps remain the FIERCEST and BEST Force the World has ever seen. The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on Truth Social.

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Cao has been serving as the acting United States secretary of the navy since April 2026 and as the 35th United States Under Secretary of the Navy from October 2025. He ran as the Republican nominee for Virginia's 10th congressional district in 2022 and for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Hung Cao’s net worth and family

Cao's reported net worth is estimated to be between $366,000 and $865,000 based on government financial disclosures.

Cao is married to April Lakata Cao, and the two have two sons and three daughters – one adopted from Thailand and a pair of twins, all of them homeschooled by April. The family lives in Purcellville, Virginia and attends Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia.