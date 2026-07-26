Hunter Biden, Nick Fuentes interview highlights: 'Biden crime family,' Trump, and more

In a new interview with Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5, Hunter Biden sat down with political activist Nick Fuentes for a wide-ranging conversation. When asked why now, Fuentes said, “I think it's an interesting conversation to have all of us here... I think it's a moment in our country when there's a lot of realignment.”

Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes sat down for a tense, wide-ranging conversation with Andrew Callaghan. (Reuters, X/ @realtoriabrooke)

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Fuentes said, “I think that I'm somebody who, I think, maybe we have this in common, is kind of pigeonholed in a certain way for things that we've done in the past or things that we've said,” to which Biden replied, “Yeah, I'm a crackhead.”

Here are the highlights of the interview:

Fuentes on being ‘canceled’ and cancel culture

Fuentes said he was often misunderstood, saying, "Everybody thinks of me as a white supremacist Nazi. And I don't think that's really true at all... I don't think I'm a hater. I'm not a hateful person." He argued that strict "cancel culture" in 2017-2018 pushed many young people toward more extreme views, saying, "I think the left in a way kind of created this climate where I think they pushed a lot of people farther to the right."

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{{^usCountry}} Biden pushed back, telling him, “That very well may be true, but you gave them a lot of ammunition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biden pushed back, telling him, “That very well may be true, but you gave them a lot of ammunition.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fuentes also said that when Trump was banned from platforms in 2021, "it felt like 70 million people got canceled," and argued this drove more people toward radical views. Biden disagreed that deplatforming was purely a left-right issue, pointing to his own experience: “I was debanked. I was debanked before I was ever even charged with anything. I lost every bank account.”

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On Trump, the 'Biden crime family' and Vance

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Both men were sharply critical of President Trump. Biden said, “He has done nothing but blame Joe Biden for every single one of his problems. He mentioned my dad's name or my family's name six times a day in the first 100 days. He does it maybe 4 times a day now because he has no answers. All he has is a finger to point.”

Biden also pushed back on claims about his family's finances, saying, “People believed there was this thing called the ‘Biden crime family’. I didn't do a single piece of business when my dad was president. I made basically $200K a year selling paintings. …Don and Eric have done over $1.3B just in contracts for underlying companies they have an ownership stake in with the DoD.”

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Fuentes said he turned against Trump after feeling his promises went unfulfilled: “He did wind up taking super PAC money. He took AIPAC money for that matter... In the first term, didn't build the wall.” Fuentes said he did not vote in 2024 and told his followers not to vote for Trump either, adding, “It was only until a year later... people said, you know what? You were right about Trump.”

On JD Vance, Fuentes was blunt: “Might be America's Hitler. I was wrong about Donald Trump... he was a great president. Now he's a national conservative, national populist, and so we don't even really know who he is... this is basically a Manchurian candidate.”

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What they said about their personal lives?

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The conversation also turned personal. Biden, who has spoken publicly about his past addiction, said, “I spent more time on my hands and knees smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. It's true.”

Fuentes revealed he has never had a drink or used drugs, citing addiction in his family: “My grandfather was an alcoholic, committed suicide. Uncle died from an overdose from crack cocaine. My mom, 2 of her uncles, heroin addicts for their entire lives... I know I have that addictive personality"

“I like having a sober mind,” he added.

Biden said his focus is on addiction awareness: “I want to reach a million people in addiction.” Fuentes said running would compromise his authenticity: “I don't think you can fully be authentic when you're running for office.”

The conversation about ‘white culture’

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The conversation grew heated when the topic turned to a whites-only community Callaghan had visited. Biden directly challenged Fuentes on the idea of “white culture,” asking, “I hear you talk about this idea of white culture. What f*cking white culture you talking about, man?”

Fuentes responded, “Shakespeare, Dante, Mozart. We're in Philadelphia, the Founding Fathers. That's your white culture.”

On AI and the future of the power

Fuentes said AI, not politics, will shape the country's future most: “I think AI is going to really be transformative. It's interesting, nobody seems to be talking about that.” He warned about concentration of power, saying, “Whichever firm is the one to develop ASI, that could confer dictatorial-like powers upon the CEO of that company... that person will become the most powerful person in the history of mankind on planet Earth.”

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Fuentes added, "I think it's like nuclear bombs, but it's also a commodity at the same time," and criticized the current handling of it: “What Trump is doing with the Pentagon, Anthropic, and OpenAI, the way they're handling it is so reckless and sloppy and just honestly unbelievable.”