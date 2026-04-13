Husband of Eric Swalwell accuser drops bombshell lawsuit threat amid sexual misconduct scandal: 'Resign immediately'

Fresh controversy surrounding Congressman Eric Swalwell escalated after the husband of one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct issued a public warning. He threatened legal action and called for the lawmaker’s immediate resignation in an X post on Saturday, April 11. The remarks come amid mounting allegations reported by multiple outlets

Adam Parkhomenko, publicly threatens legal action against Eric Swalwell and demands his immediate resignation following accusations from wife, Ally Sammarco. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The husband, identified as Adam Parkhomenko, reacted strongly on social media after claims that Swalwell had sent his wife, Ally Sammarco, explicit content and engaged in persistent, unwanted contact. While expressing anger, he also said he hoped the congressman would seek help.

The California Democrat, who is also a candidate for governor in 2026, is embroiled in a scandal where he has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including harassment, non-consensual encounters, and sending sexually explicit photographs without consent.

Read more: Amid Eric Swalwell sexual assault row, report alleges California Dem broke law

What did Adam Parkhomenko say?

In a strongly worded statement shared on X by Ally Sammarco's husband, Adam Parkhomenko, he said, “I wish the best for his family, and I hope he gets the help he needs. But if Eric Swalwell or his attorney makes a single statement that disparages my wife, I will be filing a lawsuit against him.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further challenged the congressman to take legal action if he disputes the claims, adding that Swalwell “should resign immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further challenged the congressman to take legal action if he disputes the claims, adding that Swalwell “should resign immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a subsequent X post, the husband also raised questions about cease-and-desist letters that were sent to other women by Swalwell's legal team. “Every woman involved, except my wife, who went on the record, has remained anonymous. So here’s the question no one can ignore: how did he know who to send those letters to if they were anonymous?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a subsequent X post, the husband also raised questions about cease-and-desist letters that were sent to other women by Swalwell's legal team. “Every woman involved, except my wife, who went on the record, has remained anonymous. So here’s the question no one can ignore: how did he know who to send those letters to if they were anonymous?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sammarco is one of four women who accused Swalwell of sexual assault on Friday. Sammarco first came forward publicly to CNN with the allegations before speaking to NBC News about her experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sammarco is one of four women who accused Swalwell of sexual assault on Friday. Sammarco first came forward publicly to CNN with the allegations before speaking to NBC News about her experience. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Eric Swalwell faces major setback as probe launched amid rape allegations

“I thought I was the only one that had this experience with him.”

On Friday, four women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, according to CNN, including one who claimed he kissed her in public without her permission and two others who claimed the congressman emailed them unsolicited pictures or videos of his penis.

One of the women accusing him of sending unsolicited pictures was Ally Sammarco.

According to NBC News, Sammarco met Swalwell when she was 24 and trying to find a job on Capitol Hill. Swalwell, she claimed, asked her to "meet the team" at his Washington, D.C. office, but when she showed up with her resume, it was just him.

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Swalwell and Sammarco communicated using Snapchat. The messages from Swalwell, she described, were “pretty normal” at first but eventually became more flirtatious.

After the office incident, Swalwell allegedly started sending images of himself, including a “totally unsolicited” picture of his penis, Sammarco told NBC.

Sammarco said, “I thought I was the only one that had this experience with him.”

She further showed solidarity with the other women coming out. She said, "I want to validate what these women are saying, and I feel like he needs a public reckoning in some way, or he's just going to continue doing this.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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