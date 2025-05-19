Plevna tornado damage: Homes destroyed, warnings for Sylvia, Abbyville, and Hutchinson | Videos

A massive tornado struck Plevna, Kansas, late Sunday, destroying homes and downing trees and power lines. The twister triggered tornado warnings for Hutchinson, Sylvia, and Abbyville. According to reports on social media, search and rescue operations are underway in Plevna, and widespread power outages have been reported. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities. A massive tornado was seen near Hutchinson in Kansas(Representational image/ UnSplash)

Tornado Watch -

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 291, which remains in effect until 1:00 AM CDT Monday for portions of Kansas and Nebraska.

In Kansas (6 counties):

Jewell

Mitchell

Osborne

Phillips

Rooks

Smith

In Nebraska (13 counties):

Central Nebraska:

Greeley

Howard

Sherman

Valley

South Central Nebraska:

Buffalo

Dawson

Franklin

Furnas

Gosper

Harlan

Kearney

Phelps

Webster

Cities included in the watch area include: Alma, Arapahoe, Beaver City, Beloit, Blue Hill, Cambridge, Cozad, Franklin, Gothenburg, Greeley, Holdrege, Jewell, Kearney, Lexington, Minden, Ord, Osborne, Phillipsburg, Red Cloud, Smith Center, St. Paul, and others.

NWS has advised residents in the affected areas to remain alert, monitor local weather updates, and be prepared to take shelter if conditions worsen.

Grinnell Tornado -

A tornado struck Grinnell, Kansas, on Sunday evening, causing damages to parts of the town. The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that sections of I-70 in northwest Kansas were closed after downed power lines blocked several lanes.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall expressed support for the affected community, stating, "Our prayers are with the Grinnell community this evening following the tornado that touched down. We urge everyone to stay safe, avoid the area, and closely follow guidance from local authorities as severe weather continues to move across our state."

Senator Jerry Moran also voiced concern, writing, “I’m concerned for the communities in western Kansas impacted by the tornadoes and am working with local officials to assess the damage and see what are the immediate needs on the ground. Kansans, please stay alert! The dangerous weather conditions across the state have already resulted in tornadoes in Gove County and Scott County with much of the state facing more storms and potential tornadoes.”