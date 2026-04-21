‘I expect to be bombing’: Trump's chilling warning to Iran, signals no ceasefire extension

President Donald Trump has dismissed the notion of allowing discussions with Iran to continue if they extend beyond the expiration of tomorrow's cease-fire without an agreement in place.

Trump has rejected the idea of ongoing talks with Iran if no agreement is reached by the cease-fire's end, suggesting that military strikes may resume. He believes Iran could strengthen itself through a deal.(AP)

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Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, Trump said, “Well, I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time."

“They have to negotiate. And, you know, the one thing I’ll say is this: Iran can get themselves at a very good footing. If they make a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again,” Trump continued.

“They’re led by some very, very, unfortunately tough people. And I don’t mean tough in a good way. I think it’s very negative for the country.”

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Trump's chilling warning to Iran

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Trump elaborated that should the cease-fire conclude without a resolution, he is ready to recommence strikes against the Islamic Republic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Trump elaborated that should the cease-fire conclude without a resolution, he is ready to recommence strikes against the Islamic Republic {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes at a time when US negotiators, headed by Vice President JD Vance, are scheduled to travel to Pakistan in the next few hours in an effort to negotiate a resolution to the conflict that commenced on February 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes at a time when US negotiators, headed by Vice President JD Vance, are scheduled to travel to Pakistan in the next few hours in an effort to negotiate a resolution to the conflict that commenced on February 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament who represented Tehran during the initial discussions earlier this month, publicly stated that Iran would refrain from engaging in negotiations with the United States due to grievances regarding Trump’s strategies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament who represented Tehran during the initial discussions earlier this month, publicly stated that Iran would refrain from engaging in negotiations with the United States due to grievances regarding Trump’s strategies. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Trump lamented that “they have no choice” but to dispatch their negotiators to Pakistan, boasting about how America has significantly weakened Iran's navy, air force, and senior leadership.

Iran's take on ceasefire

With a two-week ceasefire scheduled to conclude this week, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran was "positively reviewing" its involvement, although no definitive decision had been reached. These remarks indicated a notable shift in tone from previous declarations that dismissed the possibility of attendance and promised retaliation against U.S. aggression.

The Iranian official mentioned that the mediator, Pakistan, was making commendable efforts to resolve the U.S. blockade and facilitate Iran's participation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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