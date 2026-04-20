Green Card holders alert: USCIS issues stern warning amid immigration fraud crackdown, ‘If you cannot pay…’

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday issued a new warning to Green Card holders, saying that it is intensifying its efforts against fraud and criminal violations. USCIS warns Green Card holders of intensified fraud enforcement, reviewing past approvals and inviting reports of suspicious activity. (X/@unumihaimedia)

What is Green Card? A Green Card, formally referred to as a Permanent Resident Card, is provided by USCIS to foreign nationals who have been authorized to reside and work indefinitely in the United States. Individuals who possess this card are recognized as Lawful Permanent Residents.

Also Read: US visa row: Indian students face record 61% visa rejection rate; experts issue major warning

USCIS Director issues warning USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that the administration is broadening its enforcement initiatives and reviewing previous cases, including those that were approved in earlier years.

With the addition of new special agents to the agency, USCIS is set to launch several tip lines to enable individuals to report suspected immigration fraud.

In a post on X, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow wrote, “No tip is too small. We will look into it along with our partners at ICE and with CBP. People who are perpetrating fraud, STOP! Because we are going to find you. If you have already done it and you think you have gotten away with it, we are going back."

He mentioned that the agency is reviewing previous approvals.

According to Edlow, they are assessing older cases and are revisiting and re-evaluating cases for people who received Green Cards and other benefits during the Biden administration when there was a lack of vetting.

Edlow also associated this action with wider enforcement priorities. “Our primary mission is to keep Americans safe. Despite challenges from radical, activist judges, we remain committed to protecting this country. Keeping America safe is our charge—and we will do it unapologetically,” he stated.

What implications does this have for Green Card holders? Regarding eligibility, Edlow stated that financial self-sufficiency is a crucial consideration.

“We want people to come to this country who can take care of themselves and are not going to be drains on the public coffers. If you cannot pay for yourself and take care of yourself, you are not going to get a Green Card in this country,” he added.