US President Donald Trump has once again defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid growing scrutiny over national security concerns linked to the chipmaker's business ties to China. Trump said he did not consider Huang a security threat and had enough information to support his view.

US President Donald Trump has defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (REUTERS) more less

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“I think he's absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to AFP. “When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” the president also said, as per reports.

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AFP asked how he could be sure, as it said the Justice Department had not conducted an investigation into Huang. Trump said his belief was based on "information I have, which is a lot of information," as per AFP.

As per Reuters, Trump also said he will probably speak to Huang soon.

This is not the first time Trump has defended Huang. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia's board and convinced them to bring Huang back, as per BBC.

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{{^usCountry}} "They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They did ask for assurance on the national security threat," Trump said. "And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot." {{/usCountry}}

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"People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it's a threat to lose him," the president added.

As per BBC, Trump was asked if Nvidia's stock losses after Huang resigned had played a part in his decision to step in. "Probably so," Trump said.

Questions over Nvidia chips and China

Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips are reaching at least two US-based companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms, raising questions about whether US export controls are keeping sensitive technology away from China, a CBS News investigation found.

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Some of the chips were later leased or sold to companies in Southeast Asia, according to the report. The findings come as US officials and lawmakers seek answers about how advanced Nvidia chips are reaching Chinese companies.

Nvidia can sell lower-powered chips to China without a special license. But its most advanced chips, including the Blackwell line used to build AI models, are subject to strict export controls. Nvidia made nearly $20 billion in sales to China last year.

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, as per CBS News.

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As per CBS News, one firm is RiCloud AI, a San Jose data center company on Nvidia's list of "preferred partners". This gives it priority access to chips, software and technical support. RiCloud got the status in December 2025, about 10 weeks after it was set up.

RiCloud's parent is Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, based in Shenzhen, China. Its CEO, Cong Yu, has a degree from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a university run by the Chinese military, as per CBS News. The US government has not accused RiCloud or Yuxing of any wrongdoing.

As per report, RiCloud signed a $120 million deal this year to lease 300 Nvidia servers to Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwanese firm known mainly for selling whisky.

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The second firm is Aivres, listed as an "elite" partner, Nvidia's highest tier. It was earlier named Inspur, like its Chinese parent, and changed its name after Inspur firms in China were added to a US blacklist in March 2023. Aivres itself is not on the blacklist.

As per the New York Times, about $3 billion of Aivres exports were computers with Blackwell chips. Some went to Malaysian firms Megaspeed and Aolani, which provided cloud AI services to Chinese firms Alibaba and ByteDance.

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CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over his reported affair with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. The Justice Department has said it has not reached a conclusion, and Beijing denies she is a spy.