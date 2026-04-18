Ice Spice assault video: Who is Vayah? Woman slaps rapper in Hollywood McDonald's

Ice Spice, the rapper, was slapped by a fan when having a meal at a Hollywood McDonald's. Ice Spice and the fan also traded insults and got into a further altercation outside.

Ice Spice got into a fight with a fan, which was caught on video.(X/@BuzzingPop)

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Video footage of the entire incident was shared by TMZ, who also reported that Ice Spice's lawyer planned to press charges. “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security,” attorney Bradford Cohen said.

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{{^usCountry}} TMZ identified the woman who attacked Ice Spice as Vayah. Here's all you need to know about her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ identified the woman who attacked Ice Spice as Vayah. Here's all you need to know about her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Ice Spice has the perfect response to haters booing Taylor Swift's song. Watch Who is Vayah? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Ice Spice has the perfect response to haters booing Taylor Swift's song. Watch Who is Vayah? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman who attacked Ice Spice, Vayah, gave TMZ her version of events. She claimed that Ice Spice was very rude to her when she was just trying to show some love for the star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman who attacked Ice Spice, Vayah, gave TMZ her version of events. She claimed that Ice Spice was very rude to her when she was just trying to show some love for the star. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vayah also claimed that Ice Spice had called her a ‘bitch’ and she'd slapped her in turn for it. In the McDonald's video from Wednesday morning, Ice Spice can be seen sitting in a booth with a friend, talking. Vayah then enters and goes to their table, seemingly asking the other woman to slide over so she could sit with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vayah also claimed that Ice Spice had called her a ‘bitch’ and she'd slapped her in turn for it. In the McDonald's video from Wednesday morning, Ice Spice can be seen sitting in a booth with a friend, talking. Vayah then enters and goes to their table, seemingly asking the other woman to slide over so she could sit with them. {{/usCountry}}

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Ice Spice and her friend don't appear to like it and appears to point to a door, as if to indicate that Vayah should be on her way. She in turn does not seem to take it well and hits Ice Spice at this point.

Vayah can be seen being taken out of the store while Ice Spice jumps over tables to follow her. Footage from outside shows Ice Spice and her friend trade words with the others after the latter's phone was broken during this incident. Cuss words can be heard in the clip, which are censored out.

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Another clip from across the road shows the fan throw yet one more punch at Ice Spice leading to another scuffle between the two. A video of Vayah explaining her side of things was also shared.

Several people reacted to the video of Ice Spice being hit by the fan, and came out in support of the rapper. “This is unacceptable, why would she assault her in public like that,” one wrote. Another added “spice is gonna sue the pennies out of her. Actual gg.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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