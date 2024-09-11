Iconic Candy is bringing back the good old ‘Altoids Sours’ days. Here's all you need to know

On August 30, Iconic Candy, an American candy giant known for reviving nostalgic treats, announced the launch of a new candy called Retro Sours. Available in three flavours—citrus, tangerine, and mango—this new confection is already generating excitement around the state. Retro Sours comes in three fan-favourite flavours-citrus, mango and tangerine. (X/Iconic Candy)

While reminiscent of the beloved but discontinued Altoids Sours, Retro Sours is not an exact recreation of the fan-favourite treat that disappeared from shelves in 2010.

Iconic Candy's new line is set to revive Altoids Sours' nostalgic flavours

Retro Sours are currently being sold at IT’SUGAR stores and will soon be available at Cracker Barrel locations within the next month. “The Retro Sours are available across all IT’SUGAR stores along with their large retro candy assortment, which will take you back to the treats you had at your Grandma’s house,” said Justin Clinger, assistant vice president of creative and marketing for IT’SUGAR told TODAY.com.

He also mentioned that IT’SUGAR stores carry other nostalgic candies like Ouch! Bubble Gum, Cry Baby Wax Soda Bottles, and Strawberry Crème Savers, another candy brought back by Iconic Candy.

Altoids Sours: The candy that refused to die

An Instagram user, Snackolator, posted about the new Retro Sours, mentioning that fans have been “nonstop” requesting the revival of Altoids Sours. Since the candy was discontinued in 2010, people have taken to online platforms to share their love for it, with some even selling old tins of the discontinued treat on sites like eBay for astronomical prices.

Also, model Chrissy Teigen posted a video in July of herself opening a pack of Altoids Sours that expired in 2007. A fan had gifted her the tin, but to her disappointment, the candy had deteriorated into a gooey mess. “Don’t eat expired candy, folks,” she warned in her social post.

A representative from Iconic Candy confirmed that Retro Sours is in no way affiliated with Mars Wrigley, the manufacturer behind Altoids, saying, “At Mars Wrigley, consumer obsession is part of our DNA. We are constantly innovating and looking for ways to inspire moments of everyday happiness for the next generation of snackers… We won’t be bringing back Altoids Sours at this time.”

“Mars Wrigley cannot confirm the quality, taste, packaging, or distribution model for this product,” they added.