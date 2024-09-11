McDonald's x Genshin Impact collaboration: Here's what we know so far

McDonald's is teaming up with the popular video game Genshin Impact. Hopping on the collaboration train, the fast-food company has introduced two new exclusive meals inspired by the beloved open-world game. As part of the company's latest offering, starting next week, customers will be able to get their hands on special meals complete with exclusive Genshin Impact rewards for a limited time only. Here's what we know so far about the exciting McDonald's x Genshin Impact collab: McDonald's teams up with Genshin Impact for special meal deals featuring reward codes(YouTube)

McDonald's teams up with popular video game Genshin Impact

The Singapore-based entertainment company HoYoverse and McDonald's announced their collab on social media Tuesday. According to the promotional video shared on YouTube, the fast-food giant will roll out two limited-edition meal boxes for customers across the United States.

Starting Tuesday, September 17, the video game-inspired Mickey D's menu will be available through Sunday, September 29, while supplies last. The limited-time menu includes two options with special reward codes that gamers can redeem immediately after purchase.

The first item on the menu is the Genshin Impact Apple Pie—McDonald’s classic baked apple treat in limited-edition packaging featuring two popular characters from Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou. It comes with an Apple Pie Redemption Code that includes “Primogems ×40, Recipe: Golden Apple Pastry ×1, Golden Apple Pastry ×3, Mora ×20,000, Mystic Enhancement Ore ×4, Hero's Wit ×2.”

Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal is the second offering that includes: One Deluxe McCrispy, fries, a Genshin Impact Apple Pie and a drink. Its redemption code includes “Wind Glider “Wings of Delicacies” ×1, Namecard “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” ×1,” according to HoYoverse's description on YouTube.

Customers can avail of the offer by making a purchase via the McDonald's app. As soon as they buy either of the two menu items, an email comprising their respective codes will be sent to their account associated with the company's application. It is important to note that the redemption codes are valid from the start of the event until October 29.