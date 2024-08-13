McDonald's launches Collector's Meal featuring nostalgic cups, here's what to know

McDonald's is bringing back its nostalgic collectable merchandise as part of its newest version of adult Happy Meals, the Collector's Meal. Starting Wednesday, August 13, customers will be able to snag one of the six collector's cups with the purchase of its latest meal rendition. So, here's all you need to know about the launch: McDonald's has introduced a nostalgic limited-edition Collector's Meal(McDonald's)

What is McDonald's Collector's Meal?

Collector's Meal is a fun twist on Mickey D's iconic Happy Meals that come with limited-edition collectable cups. The meal comes with a breakfast option and two choices after that. The breakfast meal includes a Sausage McMuffin with an Egg sandwich, hash browns and hot coffee. Meanwhile, the second meal served after breakfast hours comes with a choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich. Both options include fries and a soft drink of choice.

How many collector's cups are there?

The McDonald's Collector's Meal features a nostalgic six-cup lineup, which includes:

A Barbie and Hot Wheels cup Beanie Babies Coca-Cola designs Hello Kitty and Peanuts Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions McDonald's theme featuring Grimace, Funny Fry Friends, and Boo Buckets

How to get McDonald's Collector's Meal?

The limited-time meal will be available throughout the day across all McDonald's locations in the US starting August 13. Customers can either get the meal via an in-store purchase or can order through the McDonald's website and application.

“There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's.

“These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories,” Flatley added.