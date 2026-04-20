IDF soldier under investigation for defacing Jesus statue in southern Lebanon; details emerge

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in southern Lebanon involving one of its soldiers allegedly defacing a Christian, after images circulating online sparked outrage.

A viral post showed an Israeli soldier damaging a Jesus statue in a Christian village in Lebanon, igniting outrage. IDF issued statement.(X\@ytirawi)

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The controversy emerged after a viral post on X showed what appeared to be an Israeli soldier striking a sculpture of Jesus with a hammer and reportedly damaging the face of the statue.

In an official statement, the IDF acknowledged the incident, saying an initial examination found that the photograph indeed depicted one of its soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

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IDF calls the conduct ‘severe’, launches investigation

The Israeli military responded to the criticism by stating that it considers the incident to be of "great severity" and emphasizing that the soldier's actions did not meet the standards required of its members.

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{{^usCountry}} “The soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the IDF said in its statement on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops,” the IDF said in its statement on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The military further noted that the matter is being handled through the chain of command. The statement added that “appropriate measures” will be taken once the investigation is complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The military further noted that the matter is being handled through the chain of command. The statement added that “appropriate measures” will be taken once the investigation is complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In addition to disciplinary action, the IDF said it is working to assist the local community in restoring the damaged statue to its original place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to disciplinary action, the IDF said it is working to assist the local community in restoring the damaged statue to its original place. {{/usCountry}}

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Incident sparks outrage amid geopolitical tension

Southern Lebanon has long been a flashpoint between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, with periodic escalations shaping the region’s volatile security landscape.

The incident occurred in Debel, a Maronite Christian village near the Israeli border community of Shtula, according to reports attributed to members of the Christian community in the village of Ain Ebel in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Wadie Abunassar, coordinator of the Christian Forum in the Holy Land, said, “It is impossible to remain silent in the face of such violations.”

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The IDF emphasised that its operations in the region are focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and not targeting civilian or religious sites. “The IDF has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols,” the statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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