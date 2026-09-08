‘If Lindsay Clancy killed your children, would you still defend her?’: Viral post sparks buzz on social media

A viral X post aimed at Lindsay Clancy’s supporters has sparked a buzz as a GoFundMe started for her parents raised more than $1.2 million toward a $3 million goal. The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge William Sullivan has declared a mistrial in Plymouth, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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The X post asked Lindsay’s supporters if they would still defend her if she killed their children instead of her own. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

‘Mental illness doesn’t give you a pass’

“If Lindsay Clancy had killed your children instead of her own, would you still defend her actions because of her mental illness,or would you be demanding justice?” the X post reads.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mental illness deserves compassion and understanding, but so do the innocent victims whose lives were taken. We can acknowledge that someone may have been suffering while still asking difficult questions about accountability and justice,” it continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mental illness deserves compassion and understanding, but so do the innocent victims whose lives were taken. We can acknowledge that someone may have been suffering while still asking difficult questions about accountability and justice,” it continues. {{/usCountry}}

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“Mental illness doesn’t give you a pass,” adds the post. “Those children deserved to live. Their lives mattered. And their families deserve justice. Justice for Cora, Dawson, and baby Callan.”

The hard-hitting question sparked a buzz in the comment section.

“Preach it Sister! I'd go into that courtroom everyday and say that same thing,” one user commented.

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“As a society we shouldn’t have a verdict called “Innocent by reason of insanity” maybe “Guilty by reason of insanity”, but never innocent!” another wrote.

One user wrote, “Many wouldn't care quite frankly! I wouldn't let anyone who thinks she did nothing wrong near my pet goldfish let alone my child!”

Another said, “My question to every supporter has been would you let her watch your children? Always get a nope!”

A user commented, “I’ve been asking: What if one of the supporters’ kids had been playing with one of the Clancy kids at the Clancy house when The Voice started? Would they still be OK with her actions?”

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

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