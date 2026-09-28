'If you speak about it, we will silence you': Florence Pugh says Instagram blocked Cornell assault post

Actor Florence Pugh has spoken out in support of a former Cornell University student who filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit has alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members in 2024. Pugh also claimed Instagram blocked her original post on the case.

Florence Pugh shared a lengthy statement supporting a former Cornell student who has accused seven fraternity members of sexual assault. (Ian West/PA via AP)

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Fans have shared screenshots of her statement on social media, Pugh said she felt “uneasy and sick and anxious” after reading about the allegations. She further accused institutions of repeatedly failing women and urged men to play a larger role in confronting sexual violence.

Soon after, Pugh reported that Instagram had blocked the post. In a follow-up message, she wrote, “Great! Another lovely lesson to teach people that if you speak up about it, we will silence you! Good job I saved it. I’ll give it another go.”

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What did Florence Pugh say in the blocked IG post about the Cornell case?

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{{^usCountry}} In her statement, Pugh said she was deeply disturbed by the allegations and questioned how people could remain silent if they knew about the reported assault. “I'm no longer tired- I'm enraged by schools protecting boys, in fear of their futures being wrecked. What about the life that those girls then have to endure, with the knowledge that his reputation is more precious than her truth?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statement, Pugh said she was deeply disturbed by the allegations and questioned how people could remain silent if they knew about the reported assault. “I'm no longer tired- I'm enraged by schools protecting boys, in fear of their futures being wrecked. What about the life that those girls then have to endure, with the knowledge that his reputation is more precious than her truth?” {{/usCountry}}

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She further added, "Or to feel that no one with the power to do something cares that you were abused. It's further soul-destroying.

She argued that anyone who allegedly knew about the incident should face scrutiny. She also criticized institutions for, in her view, protecting perpetrators instead of survivors.

Pugh wrote that colleges repeatedly fail women and said accountability must extend beyond those directly accused. “Colleges/schools/universities repeatedly fail women around the world. You build men that get taught through time and time again that they can do extreme harm and that they won't be harmed in return,” she wrote.

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The actor also criticized reports that some accused students received disciplinary measures short of expulsion. Referring to media reports, she wrote, “All it takes is write a quick I'm so sorry I raped a girl while she was drugged with my friends, we thought it would be fine?' essay and you're good to go! This is unacceptable.”

Pugh ended her statement by writing, “There is no equality until you respect our bodies. There is no equality until you stop damaging our souls. There is no equality until you let us live. There is no equality until we can say we feel safe. We are the life force of this earth, start fucking protecting us. Be angry for us. Please.”

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What does the lawsuit against Cornell University allege?

According to a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court, a former Cornell student identified as Jane Doe alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.

She claimed that two fraternity members gave her drugs before sexually assaulting her. The lawsuit further alleged that other members joined after a Snapchat message was posted in a group chat. The alleged assaults continued until early morning, according to the complaint report cited by PEOPLE.