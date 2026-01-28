Ileana Garcia: 5 things to know about 'Latinas for Trump' founder warning about midterms loss over Alex Pretti shooting
Ileana Garcia is a Florida Republican state senator and co-founder of ‘Latinas for Trump’ who's been at loggerheads with the president over Alex Pretti's case.
Florida Republican state senator Ileana Garcia is at loggerheads with President Donald Trump over the Alex Pretti shooting. The co-founder of ‘Latinas for Trump’ told New York Times that she thought the GOP would lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller.
Blasting Trump's immigration crackdown, Garcia said “I do think that he will lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller.” On X too, she slammed Miller's post where he'd alleged Pretti was an assassin.
“Alex Jeffrey Pretti was a US citizen. A 37-year-old intensive care nurse with a permit to carry. (2nd amendment)…Distorting, politicizing, slandering - justifying what happened to Alex Pretti contradicts the American values the administration campaigned on. He was neither a domestic terrorist nor an assassin," Garcia wrote.
She added, “Allowing individuals like Stephen Miller, among others, who represent the government and make hard-line decisions, to make such comments will have long term consequences,” further saying this is ‘not what she voted for’.
In another post, Garcia took on Miller directly, saying “Every time I criticize Stephen Miller, I get doxxed. Why have we become everything we’ve criticized? I’m not afraid of you, Stephen Miller.”
Ileana Garcia: 5 things to know
- Before becoming a state senator, Garcia served as the First Hispanic Female DHS Deputy Press Secretary.
- She co-founded ‘Latinas for Trump’ which helped him with Latino outreach during the 2016 presidential campaign.
- Garcia graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1987 and has one child, Victor Manuelle.
- She is a Christian and was born in Miami, Florida. Garcia represents Miami-Dade County in the state senate.
- Garcia has been recognized as a Hispanic American radio and TV personality for over 20 years in South Florida, and her career spans roles as a broadcaster, programmer, influencer, radio and TV personality, and Hispanic engagement specialist.
Garcia was openly supportive of Trump to close the border, but blamed Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, for the aggressive tactics used during recent crackdowns.
