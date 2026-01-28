Ileana Garcia: 5 things to know about 'Latinas for Trump' founder warning about midterms loss over Alex Pretti shooting

Florida Republican state senator Ileana Garcia is at loggerheads with President Donald Trump over the Alex Pretti shooting. The co-founder of ‘Latinas for Trump’ told New York Times that she thought the GOP would lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller. Ileana Garcia, who founded 'Latinas for Trump', said that the GOP might lose the midterms due to Stephen Miller's tactics when it came to immigration crackdowns. (X/@RpsAgainstTrump)

Blasting Trump's immigration crackdown, Garcia said “I do think that he will lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller.” On X too, she slammed Miller's post where he'd alleged Pretti was an assassin.

“Alex Jeffrey Pretti was a US citizen. A 37-year-old intensive care nurse with a permit to carry. (2nd amendment)…Distorting, politicizing, slandering - justifying what happened to Alex Pretti contradicts the American values the administration campaigned on. He was neither a domestic terrorist nor an assassin," Garcia wrote.

Also Read | Trump slammed for 'can't have guns' remark in Alex Pretti case; ‘NRA come get your puppet’ She added, “Allowing individuals like Stephen Miller, among others, who represent the government and make hard-line decisions, to make such comments will have long term consequences,” further saying this is ‘not what she voted for’.

In another post, Garcia took on Miller directly, saying “Every time I criticize Stephen Miller, I get doxxed. Why have we become everything we’ve criticized? I’m not afraid of you, Stephen Miller.”