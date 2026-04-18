'I'm ready': IShowSpeed set to enter ring in WrestleMania 42 with Logan Paul

Internet personalities Logan Paul and IShowSpeed are all set for to enter the ring again for WWE in WrestleMania 42, where they face off The Usos and LA Knight.

IShowSpeed is ready to mark his presence in WWE 2026(REUTERS)

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It is part of the tag team match of six people on the first night of WrestleMania, April 18. The crossover has got fans of both Paul and IShowSpeed buzzing to see what they bring to a night of wrestling mayhem.

The WWE match

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight will face World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Logan Paul, plus international streaming star IShowSpeed in a star studded six-man tag team match.

The six-man tag team game will become the first event of the entire weekend of wrestling. The audience is set to watch the six-man tag first on the first night of the two-day show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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{{^usCountry}} The WrestleMania 42 event is spread across April 18 and 19. The event will also be broadcast on the ESPN application in the US and can be streamed on Netflix outside. IShowSpeed in the WWE world {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The WrestleMania 42 event is spread across April 18 and 19. The event will also be broadcast on the ESPN application in the US and can be streamed on Netflix outside. IShowSpeed in the WWE world {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IShowSpeed had a surprise debut in the WWE in 2025 and appeared once before for a short span, as per reports. However, the new event is set to feature the viral streamer much more heavily as the teasers have already indicated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IShowSpeed had a surprise debut in the WWE in 2025 and appeared once before for a short span, as per reports. However, the new event is set to feature the viral streamer much more heavily as the teasers have already indicated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He's already admitted that he might not be a wrestler but is more than prepared for what might come at him during the WWE event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He's already admitted that he might not be a wrestler but is more than prepared for what might come at him during the WWE event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On an April 13 episode of WWE, during a training session with IShowSpeed, Paul and Austin Theory, he made the striking admission. IShowSpeed admitted “I'm not a wrestler”. However, Paul and Theory pushed him, which resulted in a training montage at the end of which IShowSpeed declared, "I am ready”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On an April 13 episode of WWE, during a training session with IShowSpeed, Paul and Austin Theory, he made the striking admission. IShowSpeed admitted “I'm not a wrestler”. However, Paul and Theory pushed him, which resulted in a training montage at the end of which IShowSpeed declared, "I am ready”. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: IShowSpeed teams with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against The Usos and LA Knight at WrestleMania 42

Logan Paul and WWE

This is the fifth WrestleMania 42 that Paul will take part in. He now has a 3-1 WrestleMania Record. Paul has also won the United States Championship during his stint in WWE. The fact that he has appeared on the WrestleMania card several years in a row shows his importance in the wrestling universe of WWE.

According to a report on WWE changing its entertainment model by The Athletic, the strategy of incorporating high-follower digital creators into marquee events has been a consistent one in terms of attracting first-time viewership among the non- traditional wrestling enthusiasts to a large extent. With Paul and IShowSpeed in the ring, WWE hopes to do just that in the WrestleMania 42 event.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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