IShowSpeed teams with Logan Paul and Austin Theory against The Usos and LA Knight at WrestleMania 42

Popular streamer IShowSpeed is set to make his official in-ring debut at WrestleMania 42, marking a major crossover between digital entertainment and professional wrestling. IShowSpeed gears up for his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 42 (REUTERS)

The event is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. The match will feature Speed in a six-man tag team match this will mark his first official WWE entry despite multiple previous appearances.

Six-man tag match officially confirmed WWE has confirmed that Speed will team up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to face The Usos and LA Knight in a high-profile six-man tag team match.

The match is part of WrestleMania’s stacked card and is expected to draw significant attention due to the involvement of mainstream internet personalities.

Speed has already been involved in WWE storylines leading up to the event, including moments that contributed to ongoing rivalries between the teams.