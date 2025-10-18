'India not going to buy Russian oil anymore': Trump repeats claim during meeting with Zelensky

United States President Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to hold crucial arms talks regarding the war in Ukraine. “Well, India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore,” Trump claimed on Friday.(REUTERS)

During the bilateral lunch with Zelensky, Trump repeated the claim that India would stop the purchase of oil from Russia. “Well, India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore,” the US President said, a claim he made earlier.

Trump had, while interacting with reporters in the White House on Wednesday, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him that India would stop purchase of Russian oil.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop,” Trump said.

In response to the US President's claims, India said that the government's priority is to safeguard the interests of the the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. New Delhi said that the country's energy imports "are guided entirely by this objective".

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” a statement by the external affairs ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted India's “twin energy goals” of ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he was “not aware” of any phone call between Modi and Trump on Wednesday. “On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” he said.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including additional 25 per cent duties, on account of the purchase of Russian oil.