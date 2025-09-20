Indian H-1B tech employees enjoy competitive pay despite modest bonuses: A look at their perks, allowances

Indian tech employees on H-1B visas, especially those hired by Indian IT companies, are paid in the US using a salary structure that is complex but cost-effective. This wage model is based on an overwhelming base pay, moderate allowances, and restricted bonuses, and it nevertheless undercuts direct hiring by American companies. H1-B visa: A view of Terminal 3 (T3) at Indira Gandhi International Airport after the revision of U.S. H1-B visa hours, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The remuneration for Indian IT workers on H-1B visas in the US sometimes appears surprisingly generous. The compensation system is designed to be compact, even if overall wages is far greater than salaries in India, particularly with regard to what American IT companies pay their American counterparts.

From H1-B tech workers base pay to remuneration: All details here

The foundation of the package is the base wage in US dollars, which usually accounts for 70–90% of the total. This component is determined by the US Department of Labor's current salary levels, which are based on function, experience, and location. For Indian service providers such as Infosys and TCS, this base typically ranges from $65,000 to $90,000.

In order to preserve statutory advantages like provident fund and gratuity, several companies nevertheless pay modest Indian wages back home, frequently less than 10% of the total. This retained wage guarantees continuity for workers who may decide to head back to India.

In addition to base pay, 5–20% of remuneration is made up of onsite allowances, which include assistance with housing, cost-of-living adjustments, and a one-time relocation compensation.

These differ by area and corporate policy, although they rarely meet US requirements for comparable jobs.

Entry-level H-1Bs often get modest bonuses and incentives, frequently less than 10% of their income. While they increase with seniority in certain companies, they remain marginal when compared to what US IT behemoths provide. Companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon give H-1B employees a base salary of $120,000-$200,000, plus extra stock and significant incentives.

H1-B visa workers basic benefits

H1-B Visa workers get basic but necessary benefits including dental, vision, and health insurance, which typically covers family members. While stock options are more prevalent among direct US hiring, they are uncommon in Indian service organizations.

The strategy is deliberate: Indian IT service providers have a competitive edge by paying lower salaries than American companies, yet this nevertheless makes H-1B jobs financially appealing to Indian workers. As a result, the wage model is simplified and predictable, supporting both onsite cost management and outsourcing profitability.