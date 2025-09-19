More Americans critical of Trump on key issues like tariffs, crime and immigration

Americans aren't impressed with President Donald Trump's handling of critical issues such as tariff on imported goods, Russia-Ukraine and Gaza-Israel situations, immigration and crime. According to The Washington Post-Ipsos poll, 54 percent Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance on crime , while 64 percent are critical of the tariff on imported goods. 69% of the Americans believe that Trump is bringing fundamental changes to their country. (File/REUTERS)

Fifty six percent of Americans disapprove of the way he is handling his overall job, while 43 percent approve. Trump returned to power as the 47th President of America in November last year. On another parameter, 69 percent of the American adults, irrespective of their opinion on Trump's actions, believe that Trump is making fundamental changes to the country.

According to the poll, over two-thirds of Americans think that the state of the economy is “not so good” or is “poor.”

Trump had announced tariffs on foreign goods to promote manufacturing and subsequent employment in America. In the past few months, Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on imports from countries such as India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and Vietnam.

As Republicans brace to defend their congressional majorities in the next year' mid-term elections, 53 percent of the Americans want to see Democrats in charge “to act as a check on Trump", according to the poll.

India faces the highest tariffs at 50 percent after additional 25 percent was imposed as penalty for India's oil trade with Russia. As the negotiations are on to bring down the penal tariff on Indian imports by Trump administration, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said that the tariffs might be withdrawn from November. He expressed optimism over the improvement of trade ties between the two countries.

Despite Trump's tough measures to curb crime in the US, the poll reveals that the public is not impressed with it. After the Charlie Kirk murder case, he has been talking about using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

According to a CNN report, Trump wants to bring racketeering charges against left-wing groups that he has accused of of promoting violence. Many influential Republicans are on the same page with him on this as they want to bring rioting as one of the crimes under the racketeering statute.