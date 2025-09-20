Can H-1B and H-4 visa holders in India fly back to US before Trump's September 21 deadline?

The IT industry, which mostly depends on talented workers from countries like India, may suffer a significant setback with the Trump administration's latest announcement that it will require businesses to pay $100,000 annually for H-1B worker visas. With the Trump administration's announcement of a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, Amazon and Microsoft are urging foreign workers to return to the US by September 21, although logistical challenges from India may prevent timely arrival.(Unsplash)

According to internal correspondence obtained by Reuters, IT behemoths Amazon and Microsoft have already asked their foreign workers with H-1B and H-4 visas to get back to the US immediately and to remain in the country "for the foreseeable future."

Amazon encouraged H-1B visa holders who are now in the US to stay in the nation and those who are not to return by the due date of 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, when the Trump administration's new regulations are scheduled to go into effect, as per internal memos sent to employees.

Microsoft also sent out an internal email warning workers to exercise care, stressing that holders of H-1B and H-4 visas should remain in the United States for the foreseeable future and that it is highly suggested that they return to the nation before the deadline.

The major concern for those who are in India is that can they return to the US before Trump's new rule goes into effect?

Can you fly back to the US in time?

With Trump's new regulation slated to go into effect at 12:00 a.m. EDT on September 21 (9:30 a.m. IST in India), many potential candidates in India are uncertain if they will be able to get to the US in time.

However, it does not seem feasible as the fastest flights from New Delhi depart about 5:00-5:15 PM IST, and they take more than 24 hours, including a stop in Mumbai or Doha.

A look at flights schedule

For instance:

Air India AI 441 / AI 191: 24 hours and 10 minutes, arriving 7:55 AM IST, September 22.

Air India AI 441 / AI 119: 24 hours and 10 minutes, arriving 7:55 AM IST, September 22.

Even the fastest choices arrive more than 4 hours late, making it unlikely to get to the US before the legislation comes into force. Anyone remaining in India will be unable to arrive on time with the existing flights.