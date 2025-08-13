Indian H-1B visa holder shares quick, smooth renewal experience in Jamaica

As visa appointment backlogs continue at US consulates in India, some H-1B visa holders are choosing other countries for faster processing. One Indian national recently detailed the experience of renewing his H-1B visa in Jamaica, describing the process as quick, efficient, and much less stressful than in India. One Indian national recently shared his detailed experience of renewing his H-1B visa in Jamaica(Pexel)

The user, who goes by “noobvorld” on Reddit, shared his experience on the platform's H-1B community in a post titled, “My H-1B visa stamping experience in Jamaica.”

“I recently completed H1B visa stamping in Jamaica and wanted to share my experience to help others considering this option. My H-1B was expiring in September, and I needed to get it renewed without the hassle of booking appointments in India,” he wrote.

Why choose Jamaica?

He explored several third-country national options before picking Jamaica. Canada was fully booked through 2026, but Jamaica had “plenty of availability.” He used www.usvisaslots.app to compare wait times, calling it “incredibly helpful.”

Immigration in Jamaica

Indians do not need a visa to enter Jamaica, but must complete a C5 immigration form online before arrival.

About his entry experience, he wrote, “When asked by the officer about the purpose of my visit, I mentioned the visa appointment and was quickly allowed entry. The entire process took about 10 minutes.”

US visa: DS-160 must match appointment location

He began by filling out and submitting the DS-160 form, then booked an appointment for early July.

He advised, “Your DS-160 must match your appointment location. You can only update your DS-160 in your application for appointment ONCE, so be careful. If you initially filled it for a different location, you can change it to Jamaica later, but you only get one update.”

The documents he prepared included:

Current passport Old visa DS-160 confirmation page Appointment confirmation and instructions Photo Job offer letter Original I-797 LCA copy Employment verification letter Travel and stay

He flew from New York’s JFK to Kingston on July 27 and returned from Montego Bay on August 2.

US Embassy interview

His embassy interview was on July 28. He reported smooth entry, quick biometrics, and a short wait time. The interview questions focused on his employment and education history. The visa was approved on the spot.

He said, “There were about 40 people ahead of me in line for the interview, but the line moved relatively quickly. I was out of the consulate about an hour after entering. If you’ve experienced US Embassy interviews in Mumbai or Delhi, this will feel much smoother and better organized.”

The passport was issued the next day, July 29, and he picked it up on July 30 after requesting expedited processing. Embassy staff accommodated his request, allowing the collection a day earlier than scheduled.

He said Jamaica proved to be an excellent third-country option for H1B stamping. The process was efficient, the people were welcoming, and he even got to enjoy some beautiful beaches.