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Indian-origin man fatally shoots parents, grandmother in Texas; caught after dramatic chase

The three people killed in the shooting were identified as Chopra's father, Sweeta Ram (56), mother, Kamlesh Rani (46), and grandmother, Minder Kaur (76).

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 03:45 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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An Indian-origin man, Gaurav Chopra, 19, was arrested by local police after he allegedly killed his parents and grandmother in Alton, Texas, in the United States.

Gaurav Chopra, is accused of killing his parents and grand mother. (X/@VoicesEvidence)

Chopra was taken into custody on murder charges after he allegedly opened fire on his family members at their home in Alton on Tuesday, June 16, according to KRGC 5, a local news outlet. His brother, who was also injured in the shooting but survived, called the police and told them that Chopra had shot their family members and fled the scene.

Also Read | Yug B Chauhan: Indian-origin suspect caught with chocolate coins after tricking Michigan woman in $700K gold coin scam

The chase after the shooting

Police chased Chopra's vehicle, but the pursuit ended in a crash when his car struck two people, who were also hospitalised.

Police said they had not received any previous complaints from the Chopra household. Chopra is a student at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The university said it is cooperating with investigators but could not provide further details about the case.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings. When asked whether Chopra was cooperating with investigators, Guerra said the suspect had made allegations that were “not accurate.”

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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