Indian student's US visa rejection after question on ‘racism’ sparks discussion: ‘I think what ticked the VO off…’

An Indian student intending to obtain a master’s degree in biomedical engineering at Michigan Technological University reported that his application for a U.S. student visa was rejected following a brief interview at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai. This account was shared in a Reddit post that has garnered interest from fellow international students.

An Indian student described a crowded US visa interview day, noting that others also faced similar rejections following brief interviews.(AI generated image)

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However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the Reddit post.

US visa interview at Mumbai consulate

The applicant recounted what he referred to as a challenging day for numerous students attending visa interviews at the Mumbai location. He noted that the center was extremely crowded, and the interviews only commenced after the fingerprinting process for applicants was finalized.

“I think the entire batch got unlucky today,” the student remarked, noting that his interview commenced at approximately 10:30 a.m., even though his appointment was set for an earlier time.

Also Read: Indian man on H-1B visa shares ‘brutal’ experience after being laid off, wife's H4 rejection: ‘Thinking of moving back’

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{{^usCountry}} The student, who possesses a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from India and had been accepted into the MS in Biomedical Engineering program at Michigan Technological University, mentioned that the interview was brief, lasting only a few minutes, and focused on a limited number of questions before he received a denial notice under Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student, who possesses a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from India and had been accepted into the MS in Biomedical Engineering program at Michigan Technological University, mentioned that the interview was brief, lasting only a few minutes, and focused on a limited number of questions before he received a denial notice under Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In recounting the interaction, the applicant stated that the visa officer promptly asked for his passport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recounting the interaction, the applicant stated that the visa officer promptly asked for his passport. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "VO: (Immediately) Hand me your passport," the student remembered, adding, "I didn't even have the opportunity to greet him." Racism question asked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "VO: (Immediately) Hand me your passport," the student remembered, adding, "I didn't even have the opportunity to greet him." Racism question asked {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the post, the officer subsequently inquired if he had encountered any harm or racism in the United States and whether he anticipated facing similar challenges upon his return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the post, the officer subsequently inquired if he had encountered any harm or racism in the United States and whether he anticipated facing similar challenges upon his return. {{/usCountry}}

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The student said that he responded with "No Sir" to both inquiries before being requested to present his Form I-20.

When the officer inquired about his choice of Michigan Technological University, the applicant began to elaborate on the institution's academic strengths.

“Michigan Tech is a elite R1 rated Research University, which offers hands on medical device training,” he stated, mentioning that he was interrupted before he could complete his response.

The officer then redirected the discussion towards the student's college applications. “How many universities did you apply?” the officer questioned.

The student replied that he had submitted applications to five universities, naming "Johns Hopkins University, Rensselaer Polytechnic, University of Maryland, Michigan Tech, and Yale."

Shortly thereafter, the interview concluded.

Indian student denied visa

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“VO: I am sorry but I cannot offer you US visa today,” the officer stated, as pert the student

The denial was allegedly issued under Section 214(b), a clause often referenced in nonimmigrant visa rejections when applicants fail to meet eligibility criteria or persuade consular officials of their intention to return to their home country upon finishing their studies.

In a subsequent update to the post, the applicant indicated that multiple students interviewed at the same counter received comparable decisions on that day.

“One more thing I want mention that the counter where my interview was held rejected the guys before and after me as well,” he mentioned.

The student asserted that one applicant who was granted admission to Johns Hopkins University along with a scholarship was rejected, while another individual who provided a thorough explanation also faced a denial.

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Additionally, he claimed that a BITS Pilani graduate with seven years of professional experience, currently enrolled in an MBA program at the University of Rochester and possessing a GMAT score near 700, was similarly denied a visa.

Reddit post draws attention

This post sparked a conversation among other Reddit users, some of whom shared their own perspectives on the situation.

“I think what ticked the vo off was your selection of the universities. Ranging from tier 1-3, it might have given him the vibe that you just wanna enter the usa at all costs. What surprised me was the harm and racism question, so direct,” one user commented.

Recounting a distinct experience at the same consulate, another said, “I also gave my interview at Mumbai Consulate on 8th June. I am surprised as you are telling that a John Hopkins student with a full waiver was denied of approval. I’m a fully funded masters student and was approved the moment I answered the sponsorship related question."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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