Kash Patel confirmed: Who are the GOP Senators who voted against Trump's Indian-American FBI pick?

The US Senate has confirmed Kash Patel as the next FBI director, with the Senate voting 51-49 to confirm him. Patel was confirmed despite strong objections from Democrats. Many raised questions about his past statements, qualifications, as well his loyalty to Donald Trump. Kash Patel confirmed: Who are the GOP Senators who opposed Trump's FBI pick? (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Who are the GOP Senators who voted against Kash Patel?

The GOP Senators who opposed Patel’s confirmation were Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. Murkowski had even opposed Pete Hegseth, President Trump's pick Defense Secretary. Most Democrat Senators also voted against Patel, which was expected.

In a statement on her website, Murkowski said, “I will oppose Kash Patel’s confirmation to serve as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI’s mission is “to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.” Mr. Patel and I agree the bureau has crept past that mission, become an increasingly political agency, and eroded the public’s trust. We have had multiple frank and open discussions about how best to restore that trust. I agree with Mr. Patel that it begins by getting agents out in the field, doing what they signed up to do, rather than sitting behind an administrative desk.”

Murkowski said that her “reservations” with Patel “stem from his own prior political activities and how they may influence his leadership.” “The FBI must be trusted as the federal agency that roots out crime and corruption, not focused on settling political scores. I have been disappointed that when he had the opportunity to push back on the administration’s decision to force the FBI to provide a list of agents involved in the January 6 investigations and prosecutions, he failed to do so,” she added.

Murkowski also said that she wishes Patel “a successful tenure” if he is confirmed. She added that she would “endeavor to work with him to help address issues in Alaska, improve Tribal law enforcement across the country, and make needed changes within the FBI.” Murkowski concluded, “I truly hope that he proves me wrong about the reservations I have of him today.”