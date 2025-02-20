Donald Trump signs executive order barring illegal immigrants from receiving federally funded benefits. All about it

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, February 19, that bars illegal immigrants from receiving federally funded benefits. “My Administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans,” the text of Trump’s order read, according to New York Post. Donald Trump signs executive order barring illegal immigrants from receiving federally funded benefits (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Trump also noted that the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) ostensibly bars illegal immigrants from getting most taxpayer-funded benefits. However, he argued that in the years since it was passed, “numerous administrations have acted to undermine the principles and limitations directed by the Congress.”

More about the executive order

The president went on to claim that the Biden administration “repeatedly undercut the goals of that law, resulting in the improper expenditure of significant taxpayer resources,” and that as a result, “taxpayer resources” have acted as a “magnet” for migrants, “fueling illegal immigration to the United States.”

The order also directs the head of every federal agency to “identify all federally funded programs administered by the agency that currently permit illegal aliens to obtain any cash or non-cash public benefit” and “take all appropriate actions to align such programs” with PRWORA, as well as other federal laws. The president also ordered government officials to “ensure, consistent with applicable law, that Federal payments to States and localities do not, by design or effect, facilitate the subsidization or promotion of illegal immigration, or abet so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies that seek to shield illegal aliens from deportation.”

Further, the executive order asked federal agencies to “enhance eligibility verification systems, to the maximum extent possible” so as to exclude illegal immigrants from taxpayer-funded benefits.

Trump has asked Elon Musk-led DOGE to identify “all other sources of Federal funding for illegal aliens” and recommend “additional agency actions to align Federal spending with the purposes of this order.”

Meanwhile, the order also demands that agencies refer any improper benefits that are going to illegal immigrants to the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for “appropriate action.” This move is part of Trump’s administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.