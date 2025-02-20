Elon Musk's flirty X messages with ‘baby mama’ Ashley St. Clair revealed

Elon Musk has not publicly commented on Ashley St. Clair’s claim that he is the father of her newborn child, but, their “flirty” exchanges on social media have resurfaced. The two allegedly first connected in early 2023, when their “playful” tweets began. Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.(X)

The tweets-

In February 2023, Musk tweeted, “420,” and St. Clair responded with “69,” a clear reference to a sexual innuendo.

In June, St. Clair, 26, tweeted a screenshot of an article about Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin telling his troops to pull back. Musk replied, “The ‘pull out’ method. Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method.”

Later, St. Clair posted a meme of a dog hitting Musk on the head with a wooden bat, with the caption, “Go to h---y jail. BONK.”

In July, the 53-year-old billionaire tweeted about a user’s account being “being too [vulgar] by our d–k pic bot." St. Clair reacted to it, writing. “Our d–k pic bot,” with a skull emoji. Musk replied, “Sometimes it thinks rocket pics are d–ks, which is … crazy of course.”

Who is Ashley St. Clair?

Ashley St. Clair an author and conservative influencer best known for her children's book, 'Elephants Are Not Birds.'

Speaking to the New York Post, St. Clair claimed that she first met Elon Musk on X, which Musk acquired in 2022.

“Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth," she told the outlet. "It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme."

St. Clair claimed she knew who he was but "didn't particularly have much interest" in him at the time.

Things reportedly changed when she flew to San Francisco to interview Musk for Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website she was working for.

“After the interview, I got a text from him saying, ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’ ” St. Clair said, claiming that their romance sparked during that trip.

Baby announcement -

Last week, St. Clair announced on X that she and Musk share a child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," the announcement read. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She added, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment.”

Musk has not publicly confirmed or acknowledged St. Clair's claims. The SpaceX CEO already has 12 children with various partners, including Shivon Zilis, Grimes, and Justine Wilson.