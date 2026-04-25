Indianapolis tornado warning: Scary thunderstorm passes through city; residents share videos

A tornado-warned storm passed through the city of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday afternoon amid a thunderstorm warning for multiple counties in the state. However, the warning lasted for around 20 minutes and has now been canceled by the National Weather Service at 5pm local time.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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Residents shared videos of the storm passing through the city. Here's one video shared by a user:

According to local meteorologists, there will be rains for rest of Friday but the storm will aggressively weaken in the next few hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some more videos of the weather in Indianapolis after the tornado: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some more videos of the weather in Indianapolis after the tornado: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NWS Meteorologist Says Storm Weaking {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NWS Meteorologist Says Storm Weaking {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local news outlet IndyStar reports citing local NWS meteorologists that the warning has expired and now the storm conditions in the state are weakening. Greg Melo noted that there was no confirmed tornado on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local news outlet IndyStar reports citing local NWS meteorologists that the warning has expired and now the storm conditions in the state are weakening. Greg Melo noted that there was no confirmed tornado on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Braman tornado: 'Large, extremely dangerous' twister seen in Kay County, Oklahoma, amid severe weather; videos emerge

"The storm has weakened and is expected to continue weakening," Melo was quoted saying in the report.

The report noted that multiple regions in Indianapolis, especially along Mooresville and Lawrence, were affected by the storm. Nearly 11,000 customers were without power in these regions.

Additionally, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was cited in the report that there were downed trees and power lines in the region. The PD confirmed at least two traffic incidents owing to falling trees.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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