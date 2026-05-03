Indian-origin H-1B worker’s viral post on missing mother’s final moments: ‘Will carry that pain forever’

An Indian-origin tech professional in the United States has struck an emotional chord after sharing how visa delays prevented him from being with his mother during her final days. He described the experience as his “biggest regret.”

Dey’s mother had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and was hospitalized for over two weeks.(Representational File Photo)

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Gautam Dey, who has lived and worked in the US for nearly two decades, wrote about the loss in a LinkedIn post. Stripping away his professional identity, he framed his story saying he was writing “as a son.”

Dey’s mother had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and was hospitalized for over two weeks. During that time, he was caught in a frantic attempt to secure a visa stamping appointment so he could travel to India.

He described repeatedly trying for nearly a month; refreshing appointment portals, submitting hospital documents to the consulate and waiting for a slot that never came. As he put it, he “waited, prayed, and hoped,” but ultimately, “time did not wait.”

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{{^usCountry}} Having moved to the US in 2007 for specialized software work, Dey said he had followed every rule: building a career, paying taxes and raising a family. But when faced with a personal emergency, those years of compliance offered little help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having moved to the US in 2007 for specialized software work, Dey said he had followed every rule: building a career, paying taxes and raising a family. But when faced with a personal emergency, those years of compliance offered little help. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Indian techie with ₹40 lakh loan forced to return after H1B setback, says job market feels ‘brutal’

What made the situation more difficult, he explained, was the risk attached to travelling without proper documentation. Leaving the US without a confirmed appointment could have meant being stuck abroad for months, jeopardizing not just his job but also his family’s legal status.

That left him facing what he described as an “impossible choice”, between being with his dying mother and protecting his children’s future.

Goodbye

By the time any possibility of travel could materialise, it was too late. Dey’s mother passed away while he remained thousands of miles away.

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He said his final moments with her were limited to phone calls and video screens. Reflecting on it, he wrote that he would “carry that pain forever.”

Dey stressed that his post was not intended as a political statement or criticism of any one country. Instead, he wanted to draw attention to what he called a “human cost” that often goes unnoticed in conversations around immigration and opportunity.

Also Read: H-1B major alert: What is 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026'? How it will affect Indians

In his words, “a dream should not become a cage at the moment your family needs you the most.”

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The experience has also shaped how he views the idea of success. Dey urged younger professionals to think carefully before equating achievement solely with moving abroad, noting that opportunities closer to home are evolving.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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