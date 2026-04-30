Indian techie with ₹40 lakh loan forced to return after H1B setback, says job market feels ‘brutal’

An Indian techie has opened up about the emotional and financial pressure of being forced to return to India after his visa expired and he was not selected in the H1B lottery. In a post shared on Reddit, the techie said he had been earning around $200K annually in the US before the sudden transition left him without a job and facing a difficult job market back home. An Indian techie faced sudden unemployment after visa setback, dealt with tough interviews and ₹40 lakh loan pressure in India. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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“Hey everyone, I’m writing this because I feel completely overwhelmed and could really use some perspective from people who have been through something similar or are currently facing it,” he wrote.

He explained that his US employer did not have an India office, which meant an internal transfer or remote work arrangement was not possible. “My visa expired and I was not selected in the H1B lottery, and since my US employer does not have an India office, an internal transfer or remote setup was not possible, leaving me with no option but to return to India,” he added.

Job market shock and loan pressure The techie said the sudden shift from a high paying job to zero income had been a major reality check. He added that the Indian tech job market felt highly competitive, with interviews appearing far more demanding than what he had experienced in the US.

“It feels extremely tough, with intense competition, and what has surprised me most is the level of difficulty in interviews, which seems far more advanced and demanding compared to what I experienced in the US, making me feel underprepared despite having solid experience,” he wrote.

Adding to his stress is a ₹40 lakh loan, which remains from an original amount of ₹80 lakh. “Handling this financial pressure without a job while going through such rigorous interview processes is taking a toll on my mental peace,” he said.

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