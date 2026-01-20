Indio, California earthquake: Tremors felt in San Diego, Palm Springs, Temecula, Riverside

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indio, California, on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were felt across Southern California, including San Diego, Palm Springs, Temecula, and Riverside. An earthquake hit California on Monday. (Unsplash)

The earthquake struck the region shortly before 9 p.m. EDT on Monday, at a shallow depth of 3 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 19 km north-northeast of Indio, California.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 5.1-magnitude event but has since been downgraded to 4.9, according to the USGS.

Social media reports Several residents across California took to social media to share that they felt the tremors.

One person wrote on X, "WHOA! Felt an earthquake here in Orange, CA. Felt my apartment building sway! Who else felt it and where are you located?"

Another added, "Earthquake felt strong in Twentynine Palms. Got a phone alert for imminent earthquake, after the earthquake."