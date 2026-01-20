Indio, California earthquake: Tremors felt in San Diego, Palm Springs, Temecula, Riverside
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indio, California, on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were felt across Southern California, including San Diego, Palm Springs, Temecula, and Riverside.
The earthquake struck the region shortly before 9 p.m. EDT on Monday, at a shallow depth of 3 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 19 km north-northeast of Indio, California.
The earthquake was initially reported as a 5.1-magnitude event but has since been downgraded to 4.9, according to the USGS.
Social media reports
Several residents across California took to social media to share that they felt the tremors.
One person wrote on X, "WHOA! Felt an earthquake here in Orange, CA. Felt my apartment building sway! Who else felt it and where are you located?"
Another added, "Earthquake felt strong in Twentynine Palms. Got a phone alert for imminent earthquake, after the earthquake."
A third resident reported, “There’s been 4-5 aftershocks now following the initial earthquake.”
Another person joked, “The earthquake reaching San Diego earlier tonight was more exciting than the first half of the CFBPlayoff.”
Another user reported, "We just had a 5.1 earthquake about 25 miles away. No damage but some rocking and rolling."
One resident shared, "Feel it, did you? An earthquake north of Indio kind of near (but perhaps not on) The San Andreas Fault. Been a few aftershocks. What does it mean? California is a very seismic friendly active state. Foreshock? Maybe, maybe not. Only one way to find out."
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.