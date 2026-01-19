Ladakh earthquake: Tremors of 5.7 magnitude jolt Leh region, govt issues advisory

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the northwestern Kashmir region on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Leh Ladakh region (Representational image)

The NCS said the quake originated at 11:51:14 am. The epicentre was located in the Leh Ladakh region, with a depth of 171 km.

The tremor was reported from the Leh–Ladakh region, part of the seismically active Himalayan belt.

EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 19, 2026

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities said the situation is being monitored and advised caution in view of possible aftershocks.

The quake comes a day after a separate earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan, highlighting heightened seismic activity in the broader region.

Shallow earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous than deeper ones, as seismic waves have less distance to travel before reaching the surface, often resulting in stronger ground shaking and a higher potential for damage and casualties.

Afghanistan has experienced multiple tremors in recent days. On January 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 96 km, followed by another quake of magnitude 3.8 on January 14, at a depth of 90 km, NCS data showed.