Infection linked to diced onion products hits US, at least 73 people affected

An outbreak linked to diced onion products has affected at least 73 people across 22 US states. Salmonella poisoning, according to the CDC, has resulted in the hospitalisation of 15 people. However, no deaths have been reported yet. Diced onion(HT File)

The CDC indicated that the actual count of affected individuals could be considerably higher than the currently reported figure. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” it added. The CDC also stated that cases related to Salmonella poisoning came to the forefront on dates from August 2, 2023, to September 25, 2023.

Following the salmonella outbreak, Gills Onions, a company based out of California, issued a voluntary recall of several of its products, including diced yellow onions, red onions, and a combination of onions, celery, and carrots known as mirepoix. The company emphasized that the recall was a precautionary measure taken in the interest of public safety.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), US Food and Drug Administration posted, “Gills Onions Voluntarily Recalls Select Lots of Fresh Diced Onion Products Because of Possible Health Risk.”

Speaking about the recalling of the products, the company said, "These recalled products are well beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, and are no longer available for sale in stores."

The CDC has advised people to keep a check on their freezers and avoid consuming any of the recalled diced onion products. Additionally, the CDC has instructed businesses not to distribute or serve any of the Gills onion products that have been recalled or used in food preparation.

Salmonella infection typically manifests in symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps, which usually emerge within a time frame of six hours to six days after consuming food that has been contaminated with the bacteria.

