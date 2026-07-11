Inside Pentagon's latest UFO file: From 2015 Texas nuclear facility intrusion to 1949 Los Alamos ‘green fireball’

The US Department of Defense has released the fourth batch of government files related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, on Friday. The release follows an executive order signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump directing transparency in these records.

The latest disclosure includes 40 files comprising 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio recordings and three images from government agencies. (US Department of War)

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The latest disclosure includes 40 files comprising 14 documents, 19 videos, 4 audio recordings and three images from agencies including the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI and the Department of Energy.

The newly declassified material contains military witness statements, infrared footage, historical scientific discussions and reports of unexplained aerial objects observed near sensitive US military locations.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said additional disclosures are already being prepared.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: New UFO files: Pentagon reveals ‘green fireballs,’ mysterious orbs and more — 5 shocking details released today What does the fourth batch reveal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: New UFO files: Pentagon reveals ‘green fireballs,’ mysterious orbs and more — 5 shocking details released today What does the fourth batch reveal? {{/usCountry}}

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1. Among the most closely watched documents is a Department of Energy report describing an unidentified object near the Pantex nuclear weapons facility outside Amarillo, Texas, in September 2015.

According to the report, two security officers pursued the object after the facility entered lockdown. They later stated that the craft made no sound and showed no visible propulsion system despite being observed through binoculars. After hovering for one to two minutes, it reportedly continued north and disappeared from view.

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The report said, “Although they were unable to catch up to the object, they stopped their vehicle and got out. Furthermore, the [officers] stated that they were unable to identify any type of propulsion system on the object while using binoculars to assess the object.”

2. The files also include several Navy "range fouler debriefs," which document unauthorised objects entering restricted military airspace during training exercises.

One report describes a 2020 encounter over the Atlantic Ocean. A Navy weapons systems officer observed a dark maroon object measuring approximately 12 to 15 feet tall. “Structurally, it appeared as a large, somewhat deformed balloon, but we were unable to verify that as we passed at the merge,” the weapons systems officer wrote, followed by two redacted lines.

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3. Another report details an incident over the eastern United States in 2019. A veteran military aviator wrote that the object displayed flight characteristics unlike anything he had witnessed during 28 years of Air Force and Navy service.

"I noticed an object with flight characteristics unlike anything I had seen in my 28 years," the aviator wrote. The accompanying video appears to show a fast-moving object that left the camera's field of view within seconds. Several experienced personnel reportedly could not identify it.

Also read: UFO Files: Pentagon archive reveals bizarre ‘eight-pointed star’ caught on infrared camera

4. Several videos show infrared footage captured by military sensors over the Atlantic Ocean, western Pacific and the Middle East.

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The most recent incidents occurred in 2025 under the US Indo-Pacific Command. One military sensor tracked what officials described as "an area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star" over the Yellow Sea. Another video follows an unidentified object moving over the East China Sea for several minutes. The Pentagon has not provided definitive explanations for either event.

5. The historical section includes records from a 1949 scientific conference held in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Attendees included leading physicists associated with the Manhattan Project, who debated unexplained "green fireballs" reported over the nuclear laboratory.