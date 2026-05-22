New UFO files: Pentagon reveals ‘green fireballs,’ mysterious orbs and more — 5 shocking details released today

The Pentagon on Friday released a fresh batch of declassified UFO, officially called unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) files. It unveiled new videos, audio clips and reports that have sparked discussion over unexplained sightings linked to the US military. The release follows an executive order by Trump directing federal agencies to make more UAP-related material public. (US Department of War)

The release follows an executive order by President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to make more UAP-related material public. According to Reuters, the latest tranche contains 64 files, including six PDF documents, seven audio recordings and 51 videos.

Here are five of the most shocking revelations from the newly released records.

1. Intelligence officer describes glowing orbs One newly released report details a 2025 encounter involving a US intelligence officer aboard a helicopter. The officer described seeing “two large orbs flare up” during the flight.

According to documents, the objects appeared oval-shaped and orange, with bright white or yellow centers emitting light in all directions. The officer later claimed the same objects appeared near fighter jets flying nearby.

“I remarked to the pilots that it seemed the same orbs we had encountered were now ‘chasing’ the fighters,” the officer wrote. The report added that the glowing objects formed a triangular pattern before disappearing.

“We were virtually speechless after these observations,” the officer concluded.

Also Read: UFO files: What woman told FBI about ‘alien in earthly form’ in 1967

2. Details of 209 sightings near New Mexico military base Another striking document is a 116-page file covering investigations near Sandia, New Mexico, between 1948 and 1950.

The Pentagon said the archive includes 209 sightings involving “green orbs,” “discs” and “fireballs” reported near a top-secret military facility. Witnesses allegedly described objects maneuvering suddenly, vanishing from sight or exploding midair.

The records also mention investigations into mysterious copper powder reportedly found in some areas connected to sightings.

3. Lake Huron shootdown footage Among the newly released videos is footage appearing to show a US Air Force fighter jet shooting down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in February 2023.

The incident occurred shortly after the Chinese spy balloon controversy raised fears over unknown objects entering US airspace. Later reports suggested the object may have been a hobby balloon rather than extraterrestrial technology.

Also Read: UFO Files: Pentagon archive reveals bizarre ‘eight-pointed star’ caught on infrared camera

4. Apollo 12 astronauts reported strange lights The Pentagon also published audio linked to the Apollo 12 moon mission from 1969.

In the recording, astronauts describe seeing unexplained “streaks of lights” while trying to sleep in space. According to the Pentagon, NASA later determined the phenomenon was likely caused by effects “internal to the astronauts’ vision rather than external light sources.”

The first batch of files released earlier this month also included Apollo-era photographs and transcripts involving astronaut Buzz Aldrin discussing unusual observations during the mission.

5. Many videos remain unverified Despite the dramatic footage and witness accounts, the Pentagon cautioned that several materials still lack verified origins.

The Defense Department said many videos do not have a “substantiated chain-of-custody,” meaning officials cannot fully confirm where or when every recording was captured.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the files had fueled speculation for years and that “it’s time the American people see it for themselves.” Trump also reacted to the disclosure on Truth Social, writing that Americans can now decide: “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?”