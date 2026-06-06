Iowa man stunned after IRS reclaims tax refund, says he owes $10,000 from a 1996 payment

A 30-year-old Social Security overpayment left an Iowa man facing a debt claim from the IRS. An Iowa man, Christopher Storm, was left shocked after the IRS took away his tax refund to recover an old Social Security debt. The IRS said Storm had received more Social Security money than he was supposed to get nearly 30 years ago, according to IRS records cited by The US Sun.

Man hit with $10,000 IRS bill, 30 years after Social Security overpayment claim (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo)(REUTERS)

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Storm started receiving Social Security survivor benefits when he was 17 after his father died, according to Storm's account to a local news outlet. He received about $500 every month until he turned 18, Storm said. After turning 18, he also received a final lump-sum payment of $3,000, according to Storm.

IRS says man owes $10,000

The IRS now claims that Storm was overpaid back in 1996. The agency says he owes around $8,000 in overpaid benefits. On top of that, the IRS added about $2,000 in interest, bringing the total amount to roughly $10,000, as per The Sun report.

Instead of receiving his expected tax refund, Storm saw the money taken to cover the alleged debt. Storm said the survivor benefits helped him support himself after losing his father, according to his comments. He said he and his family were scrambling to understand why the government was suddenly asking for repayment after so many years.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: 401(k) balances drop 4% in 2026 as Americans continue to save for retirement; what to know about recent trends, changes Tax refund taken over old debt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 401(k) balances drop 4% in 2026 as Americans continue to save for retirement; what to know about recent trends, changes Tax refund taken over old debt {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Storm described the situation as unfair because the claim surfaced nearly three decades after the payments were made. He said the amount may not seem huge to everyone, but it is significant for his family. Storm revealed that he and his wife had planned to use the tax refund for home repairs. His lawyer, Keith Buzzard of McGinn Law, suggested that Storm may have received too much money when he was 17 to qualify for the full benefits, according to Buzzard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Storm described the situation as unfair because the claim surfaced nearly three decades after the payments were made. He said the amount may not seem huge to everyone, but it is significant for his family. Storm revealed that he and his wife had planned to use the tax refund for home repairs. His lawyer, Keith Buzzard of McGinn Law, suggested that Storm may have received too much money when he was 17 to qualify for the full benefits, according to Buzzard. {{/usCountry}}

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The case highlights a problem some Americans face when government agencies later decide that benefit payments were made in error. The Social Security Administration (SSA) had not publicly commented on Storm’s case at the time of publication. The story comes as many Americans rely heavily on tax refunds for important expenses, according to a separate Talker Research survey cited by The Sun.

Why tax refunds matter to Americans

A survey of 2,000 U.S. taxpayers found that 79% expect to receive a tax refund this year. About 52% said tax refunds are an important part of their budgeting plans. Around 77% plan to spend their refunds on necessities. The most common uses include paying rent (52%), buying groceries and essential items (44%), and paying down credit card debt (37%). More than half of those using refunds to pay credit card debt said they are trying to clear bills from holiday spending.

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Also read: Planning to move abroad? Here's what happens to your Social Security benefits

How Americans plan to spend refunds

Only 8% said they plan to spend their refund on luxury purchases. Among luxury purchases, people mentioned new clothes (37%), entertainment (28%), and new phones (26%). The survey found that the average taxpayer hopes to receive about $1,700 in refund money this year. About 22% expect a larger refund than last year, while 26% expect a smaller one. Roughly 51% believe their refund amount will stay about the same as last year.

The survey shows why losing a refund unexpectedly can create financial problems for many households, as many people already have plans for that money. Storm’s case serves as a reminder that disputes over old government benefit payments can sometimes affect tax refunds years later, as mentioned in the report by The Sun.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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