Iowa University shooting suspects: Police release ‘persons of interest’ photo as 5 victims confirmed

Five people sustained injuries in a mass shooting close to the University of Iowa campus following a significant altercation that erupted early Sunday. Police released a photograph of five “persons of interest” related to the incident.

A mass shooting near the University of Iowa left five injured, including three students. Police are searching for five persons of interest. (Iowa City Public Safety)

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“One victim is in critical condition and the other four victims are in stable condition,” stated Iowa City Public Safety in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

The post features an image of five young men, and law enforcement is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate them. "Anyone with information on the people pictured here are asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.”

At the time of this report, no arrests had been made.

University of Iowa shooting: Here's what happened

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{{^usCountry}} According to the press release from the Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) dated April 19, law enforcement responded to a report of a "large fight" in the 100 Block of East College Street at 1:46 am on Sunday, April 19. Upon their arrival, officers also reported hearing gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the press release from the Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) dated April 19, law enforcement responded to a report of a "large fight" in the 100 Block of East College Street at 1:46 am on Sunday, April 19. Upon their arrival, officers also reported hearing gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the local US news outlet ABC7LA shared a video depicting a brawl that took place prior to a shooting that left five people injured, including three university students, on a pedestrian mall within the college campus in Iowa City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the local US news outlet ABC7LA shared a video depicting a brawl that took place prior to a shooting that left five people injured, including three university students, on a pedestrian mall within the college campus in Iowa City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities cordoned off a significant area of the Ped Mall early Sunday for forensic examination. A 'Hawk Alert' notification on the University of Iowa’s Emergency Updates webpage confirmed that the Ped Mall had reopened at 12 pm local time on April 19. Although there is currently no known ongoing threat to the public, the investigation remains active. University of Iowa issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities cordoned off a significant area of the Ped Mall early Sunday for forensic examination. A 'Hawk Alert' notification on the University of Iowa’s Emergency Updates webpage confirmed that the Ped Mall had reopened at 12 pm local time on April 19. Although there is currently no known ongoing threat to the public, the investigation remains active. University of Iowa issues statement {{/usCountry}}

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The Office of Strategic Communication at the public university has subsequently issued a statement to the community concerning the shooting that occurred in Iowa City on April 19. In the statement, it was initially confirmed that three students from the University of Iowa sustained injuries during the incident. President Barb Wilson of the university stated that the institution is maintaining close communication with local law enforcement.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now,” the statement said. “Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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