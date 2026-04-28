‘IQ 250 move’: Ilhan Omar 'World War eleven' jokes take over internet after video goes viral

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is being trolled on social media after a video appeared to show her referring to World War Two as "World War 11.” However, fact-checkers found no verified transcript or full video confirming the remark. Some reports suggest that the short clip be misheard, edited or taken out of context.

Ilhan Omar 'World War eleven' jokes take over internet after video goes viral (Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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The 13-second clip appears to show Omar saying, “"The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked… it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War 11,” before she quickly corrects herself as says, “two, sorry.”

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Fact-checkers and media reviewers have noted that there is no authenticated transcript or official video confirming that Omar said “World War 11.” According to The Sunday Guardian, there is no archival footage or earlier recordings showing her making such a statement in any context.

‘IQ 250 Move’

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{{^usCountry}} Even though the clip has not been verified, Netizens are trolling Omar on social media, with “World War 11” jokes going viral on X. Some pointed out that Omar sais “World War 11” instead of “World War 2” because she mistook the Roman numeral for 2 (II) as eleven. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though the clip has not been verified, Netizens are trolling Omar on social media, with “World War 11” jokes going viral on X. Some pointed out that Omar sais “World War 11” instead of “World War 2” because she mistook the Roman numeral for 2 (II) as eleven. {{/usCountry}}

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“Darling of Islamists, the master champion of victim card and Queen of scams Ilhan Omar just called World War II as World War 11. IQ 250 Move,” one user wrote on X. “Ilhan Omar thinks we’ve had 11 world wars. She must have had Quality Learing,” another said.

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““How many fingers am I holding up?” Ilhan Omar: “Eleven”,” joked a user, while another said, “Ilhan Omar says “we are basically living in Back to the Future Eleven”.” One joked, “Ah, Arabs like to tout their formalization of algebra, yet they still get defeated by Roman Numerals. Ilhan Omar reading WWII as “World War Eleven”.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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