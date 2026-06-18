Iran war effect starts to wane as strong retail consumer spending data in May raises hopes

The U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in May, showing that people are still spending money even with high prices, according to the Commerce Department. Households spent more on motor vehicles, even though they were paying higher prices for gasoline during the same period.

US retail sales rise in May as Iran war impact fades. (Unsplash/ Representative image)(Unsplash)

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Experts said this strength in spending may slow down later because tax refunds are reducing and prices are still high, as per the report by Reuters. Job growth has also improved recently, which together with strong sales shows the economy is still resilient even after the oil price shock.

Strong spending trend

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate in the 3.50% to 3.75% range in its meeting, but may remove its earlier “easing bias”. Economist Scott Anderson from BMO Capital Markets said strong May sales and faster spending could worry the Fed as it tries to control inflation pressures, as reported by Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commerce department’s census bureau said that after a revised increase of 0.4% in April, retail sales have shown a 0.9% jump in May, which is higher than the prediction of 0.4 % most economists did. Inflation adjusted, retails were up by 0.4%, as per Reuters. On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 6.9% in May, showing strong overall consumer demand. This strong spending is different from weak consumer sentiment, as people still feel pressure from inflation but continue buying goods. Energy prices and demand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commerce department’s census bureau said that after a revised increase of 0.4% in April, retail sales have shown a 0.9% jump in May, which is higher than the prediction of 0.4 % most economists did. Inflation adjusted, retails were up by 0.4%, as per Reuters. On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 6.9% in May, showing strong overall consumer demand. This strong spending is different from weak consumer sentiment, as people still feel pressure from inflation but continue buying goods. Energy prices and demand {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Economist Stephen Stanley from Santander said in the report by Reuters, if energy prices keep falling, consumer spending will stay stable, but if prices rise again, spending habits may become unsustainable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Economist Stephen Stanley from Santander said in the report by Reuters, if energy prices keep falling, consumer spending will stay stable, but if prices rise again, spending habits may become unsustainable. {{/usCountry}}

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Gas station sales rose 3.4% in May, helping overall retail numbers, and were already up 2.4% in April and 26.5% higher compared to last year. Spending has been supported by tax refunds and a stock market rally, but economists say this is also reducing savings, especially for lower-income groups facing higher fuel costs. Some consumers are now visiting stores more often to look for discounts, according to Bank of America Institute data, though there is no major sign of increased borrowing yet.

Credit pressure rising

Inflation has been rising faster than wages for the last two months, and savings rates fell to a four-year low in April. A NerdWallet survey found that 35% of Americans may need to use credit to cover some expenses this month, showing growing financial stress. NerdWallet economist Elizabeth Renter said relying on credit for spending is not sustainable and may lead to rising debt problems for households, as cited by Reuters. Sales at auto dealerships rose 1.2%, showing recovery in vehicle demand.

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Online retail sales increased 1.5%, while furniture store sales rose 1.0%. Health, personal care, clothing, and hobby-related store sales also increased during the month. However, food services and drinking places saw a small drop of 0.1%, which is a key sign of household financial pressure. Electronics and appliance store sales fell 0.5%, while building material and food stores remained unchanged. Economists said weaker performance in some categories shows that consumers are becoming more sensitive to prices.

Core spending and growth outlook

Core retail sales, which exclude autos, gas, building materials, and food services, rose 0.7% in May after rising 0.5% in April. These core sales are closely linked to the U.S. GDP consumer spending, which makes them an important economic indicator. Consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, appears to be picking up again after slowing earlier this year. The Census Bureau also reported strong business inventories in April, which may support future growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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