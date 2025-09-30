IRS stimulus checks 2025: Are payments or tariff rebates coming soon? Here’s all you need to know

For months, rumors have circulated on social media about a potential fourth stimulus check in 2025. Some posts claim Americans could soon receive payments ranging from $1,390 to $2,000, while others cite a proposed $5,000 ‘DOGE dividend’ backed by President Donald Trump, according to a Citizen Times report. IRS stimulus checks 2025: Are payments or tariff rebates coming this year?(Pixabay)

However, neither the IRS nor Congress has ever accepted such payments at the federal level. The agency even issued cautionary notices about scams, trying to alert residents of fraudulent texts or emails seeking their financial details under the guise of new stimulus checks or rebates, the report added.

What happened to the pandemic stimulus checks?

According to another Wicked Local report, the US government has issued three checks as part of the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first check came in April 2020. It was for $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples filing jointly. Eligible taxpayers also received an extra $500 for each minor child under 17 years old. The second check went out by January 15, 2021. This one was for $600 per person and an additional $600 for each qualified child. The third check was distributed between March 2021 and December 2021. It amounted to $1,400 per person and $1,400 for an additional married couple.

All federal stimulus claims have now been officially closed with the expiration of the deadline to claim the last Recovery Rebate Credit, which was April 15, 2025, the report added.

Also read: IRS $2000 direct deposit: Is a stimulus check coming in October? Here's the truth

Are new rebates coming from tariffs?

A Kiplinger report stated that President Trump floated the idea of rebate checks funded by tariffs, suggesting that revenue from his trade policies could be redistributed to taxpayers. In line with this, Senator Josh Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, proposing payments of at least $600 per adult and dependent child. But the bill has not passed Congress. Until it does, these rebates remain only a proposal.

What about the “DOGE Dividend”?

Another claim is the so-called ‘DOGE dividend’, initially described as a potential $5,000 payout per taxpayer using 20 percent of savings identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But economists argue that savings fall far short of the trillions needed. Currently, the proposal has no funding or congressional approval, making it highly unlikely, the report added.

State-level relief checks continue

The Kiplinger report stated that even though the federal stimulus has concluded, some states are beginning to offer their own relief programs in 2025:

California: Sacramento Family First pilot will provide $725 month-to-month to 200 families.

Colorado: TABOR refunds, which will range from $177 to $1,130.

Georgia: Up to the filing amount of $500 as a tax rebate from House Bill 112.

New York: Inflation relief payments will range from $150 to $400 for each resident.

Virginia: One-time rebates of $200 for single filers and $400 for couples.

These differences are primarily due to state budgets, eligibility criteria in each state, and tax filings.

FAQs

Q1. Is the IRS sending out new stimulus checks in 2025?

No. The IRS is only issuing final unclaimed 2021 stimulus payments. No fourth federal stimulus check is approved.

Q2. What is the American Worker Rebate Act?

It is a bill proposing $600 rebates funded by tariff revenue. It has not passed Congress.

Q3. Are tariff rebate checks confirmed?

Not yet. They remain proposals and require congressional approval.

/