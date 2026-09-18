Is ADT down? Thousands report ‘cellular failure’ and 'reporter failure' with panel amid outage

Thousands of users of ADT, the fire security and alarm monitoring service, are reporting issues with their panel Thursday afternoon. Issues of ‘cellular failure’ and ‘reporter failure’ have been reported by over 1200 users on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports.

Alarm and fire security services company ADT is reportedly down for thousands of users. (ADT/ X)

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The reports on Down Detector show that the outage started around 4:55pm EDT and peaked at around 5:10am EDT. By 5:30pm EDT. However, the number of reports had fallen to around 500 by 6pm EDT. At the peak of the outage, more than 1200 users reported cellular failure and reporter failure.

The platform showed that 52% of the reports were about the app of ADT, 38% with the server connection and 8% with logging in.

More than 1200 users reported issues with ADT.

As of this writing, the company has not responded to the reports of outage, albeit it was brief and lasted only around 45 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Cellular failure means the alarm panel is having trouble connecting to ADT’s monitoring center through its cellular network. Reporter failure means the system is having trouble reporting alarm or status signals to ADT’s monitoring center. ADT Users Complain Of Issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cellular failure means the alarm panel is having trouble connecting to ADT’s monitoring center through its cellular network. Reporter failure means the system is having trouble reporting alarm or status signals to ADT’s monitoring center. ADT Users Complain Of Issues {{/usCountry}}

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ADT users also took to social media to report their problems by tagging the official handle of the company. Several posts were made, mainly reporting the outage and seeking out solutions.

“Any ADT customer getting Reporter Failure today? My panel is beeping in my store with Reporter Failure,” wrote one user.

“ADT another day, another outage! It’s been every month since I’ve gotten service! This is my home security and the safety of my family. Do better!” complained another.

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“ADT cellular failure in Florida,” reported another.

According to its website, ADT serves over 6 million home and domestic business owners in the United States.