...
Is Chipotle app down? Users complain app not working; 'Father's Day ruined'
According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surging around 4:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 02:36 am IST
Advertisement
The Chipotle app appears to be down for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surging around 4:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with many frustrated customers taking to social media to complain that the outage had "ruined Father's Day."
One person wrote on X, "Hey chipotle your app is down and I'm starving trying to order!"
Another added, "Chipotle what’s up with the site man."
A third user reported, "I also can’t login. Just getting the “well, this is just the pits” message. Same for the website too. Two of my friends said the same thing. Looks like this is a real outage."
Another commented, “Bru I was just about to order.”
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}