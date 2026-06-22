Is Chipotle app down? Users complain app not working; 'Father's Day ruined'

The Chipotle app appears to be down for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surging around 4:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with many frustrated customers taking to social media to complain that the outage had "ruined Father's Day."

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York.(REUTERS)

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One person wrote on X, "Hey chipotle your app is down and I'm starving trying to order!"

Another added, "Chipotle what’s up with the site man."

A third user reported, "I also can’t login. Just getting the “well, this is just the pits” message. Same for the website too. Two of my friends said the same thing. Looks like this is a real outage."

Another commented, “Bru I was just about to order.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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