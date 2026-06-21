Is PlayStation Network down? Thousands report server issues amid widespread outage

More than 5000 people are reporting issues on Down Detector , a platform that tracks such outages based on users' report. Users complained about getting various error codes while trying to access services on the PlayStation Network, such as the PSN Store and the PlayStation Plus features were not working.

Thousands of users of Sony's flagship gaming console, PlayStation Network, reported issues with accessing the network on Sunday afternoon. Most complained about problems with the PlayStation Network servers.

According to Down Detector, the outage started around 10:15am EST, peaking at around 10:48am EST before going down, with around 2700 reports around 11:03am EST. The platform showed that 41% of users complained about the server connector, 31% faced problems with Game Ply while 17% were unable to access the PlayStation Store feature.

The outage was brief and PlayStation has not issued a response.

PlayStation Users Vent Frustration Hundreds of frustrated users who had planned a nice Sunday afternoon gaming session were left frustrated amid the brief outage. They vented their frustrations on social media.

"Playstation Network being down pisses me off because this being a paid subscription should never happen specially on a sunday? What? Anyway I'm trying to doodle even if a bit, help me," one user wrote.

“Having issues with my PlayStation Network. It says I'm online but won't let me sign in to Final Fantasy XIV. My stream is going to be late today as I figure out what's going on. Either the network is down and it's showing I'm online or my PS5 is being stupid,” said another.

Also read: ‘Two important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance during US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland

“PlayStation It’s the weekend and the PlayStation network is down. Great job," said one sarcastically.

“Playstation network is down for me and a lot of other people. No games will play despite it saying services signed in,” added another.

Sony's PlayStation network boasts a huge 125 million monthly active users worldwide, making it one of the highest used gaming consoles in the industry.