Clover POS users reported payment disruptions on Sunday. Reports on Downdetector showed a spike in complaints, with payment failures making up the majority of reported issues.

Clover merchants reported problems processing card transactions, with most complaints linked to payments. (Clover Status Page)

According to Downdetector, 85% of user complaints were related to payments, while 8% involved funds transfers and 5% involved the Clover app. The reports suggested that merchants were primarily facing trouble completing transactions rather than accessing the platform itself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Clover later confirmed that some merchants were experiencing problems with Mastercard and Visa card transactions. The company said it was investigating the issue and working with the card networks to restore normal processing.

“Mastercard and Visa are experiencing an outage that may impact processing for some merchants,” Clover said in a status update.

Also read: Devon Lane shooting near James Madison University: What is happening at the Harrison apartment complex?

What happened to Clover payments?

Clover is a cloud-based point-of-sale platform used by businesses to manage payments, inventory, employee operations and other retail functions. The system is widely used by restaurants, shops and small businesses that rely on card processing for daily transactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When payment networks experience disruptions, Clover terminals can be affected even if Clover’s own services remain operational. Card authorization depends on multiple systems. These systems include payment processors, card networks and financial institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When payment networks experience disruptions, Clover terminals can be affected even if Clover’s own services remain operational. Card authorization depends on multiple systems. These systems include payment processors, card networks and financial institutions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The processing of Visa and Mastercard transactions seemed to be connected to the most recent outage. According to Clover's status page, its personnel were keeping an eye on the situation and working with the card networks.

If a transaction fails, merchants might have to wait for the Mastercard and Visa systems to fully recover.

For updates on restoration, businesses can keep an eye on Clover's official status page.

Also read: Is JP Miller still preaching? What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?

Latest Clover outage update and what users should know

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time of reporting, Clover had not announced a full platform shutdown.

A prolonged card-processing disruption could affect businesses that depend on Clover terminals for sales. However, Clover’s update suggested that the company was treating the incident as a network-related issue involving major card providers.