Is Ebola the next major pandemic? CDC chief sounds alarm as African countries battle outbreak

Former Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention director Robert Redfield has issued a stark warning that Ebola could become the source of the world’s next major pandemic. He believes that the Ebola outbreak in Africa would expand to three more nations and turn into a "very significant pandemic."

Former CDC director warns Ebola could lead to a major pandemic, predicting spread to Tanzania, southern Sudan, and Rwanda. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP)(AFP)

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In a recent interview with NewsNation, Redfield stated that he thinks it is "inevitable" that Ebola will eventually spread through airborne transmission, a development he cautioned might significantly boost the virus's potential for pandemics.

“I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic, probably going to leak into Tanzania, leak into southern Sudan, maybe leak into Rwanda,” Redfield said.

Read more: Ebola fears surge in Congo amid rapid spread of virus's rare type

Redfield warns of “disruption.”

According to the CDC, local health officials in the two countries reported 536 suspected cases, 105 probable cases, 34 confirmed cases, and approximately 134 suspected deaths from the outbreak.

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{{^usCountry}} The Congo and Uganda account for the majority of Ebola cases, currently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congo and Uganda account for the majority of Ebola cases, currently. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic, probably going to leak into Tanzania, leak into southern Sudan, maybe leak into Rwanda,” Redfield said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I suspect this is going to become a very significant pandemic, probably going to leak into Tanzania, leak into southern Sudan, maybe leak into Rwanda,” Redfield said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “So, it’s going to be very disruptive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “So, it’s going to be very disruptive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Redfield called the outbreak a “significant public health international concern." He said, “This is an outbreak right now that is really a significant outbreak that’s of significant public health international concern, partially because what you said, it wasn’t recognized very quickly. I’m not sure why.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Redfield called the outbreak a “significant public health international concern." He said, “This is an outbreak right now that is really a significant outbreak that’s of significant public health international concern, partially because what you said, it wasn’t recognized very quickly. I’m not sure why.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further continued talking about the Ebola outbreaks during his tenure and said, “Normally when we have these Ebola outbreaks, and I had three of them when I was CDC director, all of which were in the DRC, normally we recognize them when we have five, 10 cases, you know, at most.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further continued talking about the Ebola outbreaks during his tenure and said, “Normally when we have these Ebola outbreaks, and I had three of them when I was CDC director, all of which were in the DRC, normally we recognize them when we have five, 10 cases, you know, at most.” {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasized, “This one really wasn’t picked up until there were over 100 cases.”

Redfield further warned, “As you said, now there are over 500 cases. There’s close to 150 deaths already, and it’s moving very rapidly.”

Read more: A new Ebola outbreak could be the worst in a decade

Ebola outbreak spreading fast

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected individuals and has historically caused severe but relatively contained outbreaks, primarily in parts of Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, Ebola virus disease has a fatality rate that can range from 25% to 90%, depending on the outbreak and healthcare access

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The CDC stated that the May epidemic is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the area in the last 50 years, with the most recent outbreak ending last December.

According to reports, one American employee contracted the virus while working in the Congo and was sent to Germany for treatment.

Given the rapid spreading of the virus, the CDC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will conduct "enhanced public health screening" for all U.S.-bound citizens and lawful permanent residents who have visited the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arriving in the United States, according to a travel advisory issued by the State Department on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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