Is Erika Kirk permanently stepping down as TPUSA CEO? Viral claims fact checked amid WHCD row

Erika Kirk has been massively traumatized following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. So much so that she announced that she is briefly stepping down from her role as the Chairman and CEO of TPUSA to cope with the trauma of the shooting.

CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, April 17.(REUTERS)

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However, thanks to her viral fame, the announcement has been misconstrued by many. Multiple social media posts are claiming that Erika Kirk has permanently stepped down as the Turning Point USA boss. The claims were made based on her announcement but lacked the crucial rejoinder that Erika Kirk is stepping down only temporarily. She will soon be back in charge of TPUSA.

For instance, here's a viral post with millions of views that claims that Erika Kirk has decided to step down. It has thousands of reactions and reshares.

Also read: Erika Kirk dating Lawrence Jones? Debunking viral claims after WHCD event

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{{^usCountry}} What Erika Kirk Really Said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Erika Kirk Really Said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Erika Kirk recently opened up about the experience of being at the Hilton Hotel during the WHCD when shots first rang out on April 25 in Washington DC. She addressed the incident in a video, revealing how it has impacted her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika Kirk recently opened up about the experience of being at the Hilton Hotel during the WHCD when shots first rang out on April 25 in Washington DC. She addressed the incident in a video, revealing how it has impacted her. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, just after the shooting happened, a video surfaced of Erika Kirk, where the 37-year-old was seen sobbing and saying, "I just want to go home," as she was being evacuated out of the Hilton Hotel.

In the video, Erika Kirk said about the shooting: "Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family."

Also read: ‘Incredibly sick thing to say’: Activist under fire for ‘disgusting’ Charlie and Erika Kirk theory

Why Erika Kirk Was At WHCD

Erika Kirk was invited to the show as a special guest. After the video, many questioned why she was present at the WHCD as it is reserved for the POTUS and family, the White House staff and the correspondents following the White House.

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Amid the criticism, Erika Kirk addressed them, as well, on The Charlie Kirk Show. She said that she wanted to look the journalists who spread "lies" about her in the eye.

“I went to the White House Correspondents Dinner for one reason. Too many journalists have done everything they can to dehumanize me for months, and I wanted to look them in the eye,” Kirk said.

She seemed to take a dig at comedians and late-night show hosts Druski and Jimmy Kimmel, respectively, though the 37-year-old did not explicitly name them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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