Candace Owens warned of massive lawsuit by Laura Loomer over latest Erika Kirk claims: 'I cannot wait...'

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has been warned of a massive lawsuit by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who also happens to be a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. Her remarks come amid the row that erupted after Turning Point USA CEO, Erika Kirk, claimed that Owens had accused her of Charlie Kirk's murder. Laura Loomer threatened Candace Owens with a lawsuit, amid the row over Erika Kirk. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Kirk was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. While authorities have arrested and are trying Tyler Robinson for the murder, Owens has had numerous theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. Among the many questions Owens has raised, some have been about Erika Kirk's movements and interactions ahead of Kirk's shooting.

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After Erika Kirk's statement, there were claims on X that Owens had retracted her claims about the TPUSA CEO. However, the firebrand influencer has shut down these rumors, which prompted a response from Loomer.

Laura Loomer issues chilling warning to Candace Owens Owens defiantly wrote on X “I have not retracted a single claim I have made about Erika Kirk. Stop with the b.s Twitter trends. I stand by every single statement I have made and have not edited any of my past statements in light of Brian Harpole’s lawsuit. I look forward to the power of subpoena.”

She was referring to the lawsuit brought forth by Kirk's former bodyguard, Brian Harpole. He used to be in charge of Kirk's security and is suing Owens over claims she made allegedly tying him to the assassination.

Loomer responded to this, saying “You’re going to be sued so hard. I can’t wait.”