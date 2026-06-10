Is Google Gemini down? Users receive ‘1076’ and ‘1099’ error messages

Users of Google's Gemini are experiencing an outage. The issues appeared to have commenced at approximately 6:11 AM ET / 11:11 AM GMT, coinciding with a significant increase in reports on Downdetector from both the United States and the United Kingdom. Currently, there are 480 reports from the United States and 440 from the United Kingdom.

Google Gemini down: A reported outage is affecting Google Gemini users, with Downdetector.com noting 353 incidents.(AP)

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Comments include "error 1076," "error 1099," and "Google says everything is fine."

Google Gemini serves as an AI-driven conversational assistant that is seamlessly incorporated into Google Search, Workspace, One, and Cloud. It provides immediate responses, facilitates creative content creation, and offers sophisticated productivity tools throughout the Google ecosystem.

Several frustrated users took to X to report about the problem, with one writing: “Am i the only one having Gemini not working at the moment with a workspace account ? error 1076 and 1099 when starting new prompt, same on web and app, user did not reach the quotas. @GeminiApp @Google.”

“same here, i've got this problem since 2 hours ago,” another said.

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{{^usCountry}} “is Gemini app down or what???? #Gemini,” a third user asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “is Gemini app down or what???? #Gemini,” a third user asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Am i the only one having Gemini not working at the moment with a workspace account ? error 1076 and 1099 when starting new prompt, same on web and app, user did not reach the quotas.@GeminiApp @Google — El Zatara 🍝 (@SenorZatara) June 10, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Gemini is yet to release a statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gemini is yet to release a statement {{/usCountry}}

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Gemini has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage or provide a timeline for its resolution.

It is still uncertain if the problem is due to server downtime, backend updates, or network issues. The sudden increase in reports suggests that the disruption occurred suddenly rather than gradually. It remains unclear whether the outage is global or limited to certain regions.

This situation arises just days after the technology giant introduced Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model capable of creating and editing videos through text, images, audio, and video prompts. Google asserts that this new model represents a significant advancement towards transforming Gemini into a fully creative AI platform that can comprehend and generate various forms of media.

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Gemini Omni is engineered to convert diverse types of content into a single video output. Users have the option to upload photographs, drawings, existing videos, voice references, or simply input text prompts. The AI will then amalgamate all these inputs to produce one cohesive video. A particularly notable feature of Gemini Omni is its editing capability through conversation, allowing users to articulate the desired changes in straightforward language.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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