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    Google commits ₹671 crore for 6.2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram

    Gurugram real estate: Google India leases 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1, with a total rental commitment of 671 cr over five years

    Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 9:25 AM IST
    By Vandana Ramnani
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    Google India Private Limited has leased approximately 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram at a total rental outgo of about 671 crore over a five-year period, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

    Google India Private Limited has leased approximately 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram at a total rental outgo of about ₹671 crore over a five-year period. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)
    Google India Private Limited has leased approximately 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram at a total rental outgo of about ₹671 crore over a five-year period. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

    The office space, spanning 6.17 lakh sq ft, has been taken on lease from Atrium Place Developers Private Limited. The fresh lease covers floors 2 to 16 of the commercial tower and commenced on October 1, 2025, the documents showed.

    Under the agreement, Google will pay a monthly rent of around 10.55 crore at a lease rate of 171 per sq ft. The company has also deposited 63.65 crore as security. The lease includes a 15% rent escalation every three years, the documents registered in April 2026 showed.

    Emails have been sent to Google and DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received.

    "Google’s lease of over 6.2 lakh square feet at DLF Atrium Place underscores the sustained demand for institutional-grade, sustainable office assets in prime micro-markets. A long-term commitment of this scale by a global technology leader reflects enduring confidence in physical workspaces as central pillars for talent collaboration and innovation. Furthermore, it reinforces Gurugram’s position as a preferred destination for high-value corporate consolidation in India," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack

    Other major commercial real estate deals

    Airbnb has leased 46,437 sq ft of office space for its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at DLF Cybercity in Gurugram at a monthly rent of 61.53 lakh under a five-year lease agreement, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

    Also Read: Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for 61.5 lakh monthly rent

    Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for 61.5 lakh monthly rent

    The company has taken space in DLF Cybercity, Building No. 5 (Tower A), owned by DLF Cyber City Developers Limited. The lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of 132.5 per sq ft per month. Airbnb has also paid a security deposit of 5.54 crore. The agreement includes a 5% escalation clause, according to the lease documents.

    In addition, Airbnb will pay 2.85 lakh per month for 38 car parking spaces at a rate of 7,500 per slot. Any additional parking spaces will be charged at 8,500 per month each, the documents showed.

    Global Capability Centers are offshore or remote centers companies use for technology, operations, analytics, finance, and support functions.

    Earlier this year, IBM India Private Limited has leased 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram for a total rent of 180 crore for 10 years, according to a document accessed by Propstack.

    Also Read: IBM India leases 2.3 lakh sq ft in Gurugram for 180 crore over 10 years

    Last year, Google IT Services India renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in East Bengaluru’s Doddanekkundi, with an annual rental commitment of 90 crore. The five-year agreements, registered in April, cover office spaces in the Kyoto West and East Towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack.

    In February last year, Google India Private Limited and Google Cloud India Private Limited renewed their office space leases in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), India's most expensive commercial district, for a rent of 304 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

    • Vandana Ramnani
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vandana Ramnani

      Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More

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