Google commits ₹671 crore for 6.2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram

Google India Private Limited has leased approximately 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram at a total rental outgo of about ₹671 crore over a five-year period, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Google India Private Limited has leased approximately 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in DLF Atrium Place Tower 1 in Gurugram at a total rental outgo of about ₹671 crore over a five-year period. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The office space, spanning 6.17 lakh sq ft, has been taken on lease from Atrium Place Developers Private Limited. The fresh lease covers floors 2 to 16 of the commercial tower and commenced on October 1, 2025, the documents showed.

Under the agreement, Google will pay a monthly rent of around ₹10.55 crore at a lease rate of ₹171 per sq ft. The company has also deposited ₹63.65 crore as security. The lease includes a 15% rent escalation every three years, the documents registered in April 2026 showed.

Emails have been sent to Google and DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received.

"Google’s lease of over 6.2 lakh square feet at DLF Atrium Place underscores the sustained demand for institutional-grade, sustainable office assets in prime micro-markets. A long-term commitment of this scale by a global technology leader reflects enduring confidence in physical workspaces as central pillars for talent collaboration and innovation. Furthermore, it reinforces Gurugram’s position as a preferred destination for high-value corporate consolidation in India," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack

Other major commercial real estate deals Airbnb has leased 46,437 sq ft of office space for its Global Capability Centre (GCC) at DLF Cybercity in Gurugram at a monthly rent of ₹61.53 lakh under a five-year lease agreement, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Also Read: Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for ₹61.5 lakh monthly rent

Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for ₹61.5 lakh monthly rent

The company has taken space in DLF Cybercity, Building No. 5 (Tower A), owned by DLF Cyber City Developers Limited. The lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of ₹132.5 per sq ft per month. Airbnb has also paid a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore. The agreement includes a 5% escalation clause, according to the lease documents.

In addition, Airbnb will pay ₹2.85 lakh per month for 38 car parking spaces at a rate of ₹7,500 per slot. Any additional parking spaces will be charged at ₹8,500 per month each, the documents showed.



Global Capability Centers are offshore or remote centers companies use for technology, operations, analytics, finance, and support functions.

Earlier this year, IBM India Private Limited has leased 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram for a total rent of ₹180 crore for 10 years, according to a document accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: IBM India leases 2.3 lakh sq ft in Gurugram for ₹180 crore over 10 years

Last year, Google IT Services India renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in East Bengaluru’s Doddanekkundi, with an annual rental commitment of ₹90 crore. The five-year agreements, registered in April, cover office spaces in the Kyoto West and East Towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack.

In February last year, Google India Private Limited and Google Cloud India Private Limited renewed their office space leases in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), India's most expensive commercial district, for a rent of ₹304 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.