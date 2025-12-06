Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Is Grok down? Users say app and website not working amid outage reports

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 08:41 am IST

Grok is reportedly down for thousands of users in the United States.

Grok is reportedly down for thousands of users across the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began surging around 9:50 p.m. EDT on Friday, and by 10 p.m. the platform had logged over 3,500 complaints. Most users say both the app and website are completely unresponsive.

Grok is down.(REUTERS)
Grok is down.(REUTERS)

Social media reports

Users quickly flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share the errors they were experiencing. According to screenshots posted online, many were met with the message: “Your conversation. There's nothing here yet. An error occurred. Failed to process request.”

One person joked, "Looks like Grok is down. It went full on Donald-Trump - Bragging and failing, and then collapsed."

Another quipped, "I knew I shouldn't have asked grok what the meaning of life is... He crashed."

A third user wrote, "Is grok down for you guys? my history just disappeared."

Another person commented, "Grok, nothing will load. There are many reports on X and Reddit and down detector is reporting issues for people."

Another complained, "Is grok down all my chats have deleted?"

As of now, Grok has not issued any official statement regarding the disruption.

